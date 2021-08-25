Kabelo Mabalane has decided to return to the Mzansi music game after having been out for a number of years

Taking to social media, Kabelo announced his return by letting fans know he has a tarck coming with Da Kruk

Seeing Kabelo’s post was a breath of fresh air for fans, they are hella excited to have him back and to hear the song

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi artist Kabelo Mabalane has been out of the producing game for several years now, however, he is ready to jump right back in.

It's been nearly seven years since Kabelo Mabalane was in the studio and now he's ready to make his musical comeback. Image: @kabelomabalane.

Source: Instagram

Kabelo feels that he is ready to make some lit music and he’s hooked up a fire collaboration. Taking to social media, Kabelo announced that he’s working with Da Kruk on a track.

The song is set to be released on 10 September and Kabelo cannot wait for his fans to hear it, reported TimesLIVE. This is a moment Kabelo has been waiting for for a very long time.

Kabelo posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Haven’t been in studio in a minute. @dakruk convinced to come out and play with the other kids and we put together this piece. More on the way….”

Fans and even fellow celebrities took to the comment section to welcome Kabelo back, letting him know that they are here, ready and waiting for it.

@gail_mabalane commented:

“Khumo & Zoe’s current fav. ”

@sifiso_hadebe showed loyal support:

“I’m still bumping Everybody Watching”

@sonwabisobibi knows Kabelo is going to bring the heat:

“Since the last drop, you’ve left us with timeless classics.So we need another drop for the next decade.❤️”

@mjakes_thebe showed support:

“Great to have you back my brother ”

Nasty C achieves notable milestone with lit tack Zulu

In other Mzansi music news, Nasty C has done it again. The young rapper’s collab mixtape that he did with American DJ Whoo Kid back in 2020 just clocked over 20 million streams on Audiomack, reported Briefly News.

The lit mixed tape titled Zulu has achieved greatness beyond what most Mzansi artists could even dream of. Nasty C could not be more grateful for this awesome achievement and, as always, gives all the glory to his fans.

Aside from the fact that Zulu reached over 20 million streams on Audiomack, nine songs reached over a million streams each, as reported by SAHipHopMag.

A Nasty C fan account took to social media with great pride to share the awesome milestone. The people of Mzansi are so proud of the waves Nasty C is making.

Source: Briefly.co.za