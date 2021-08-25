“Awesome Mom”: Mzansi Really Thrilled by Mom Dancing with Son in a Video

South Africans on social media are amazed by a talented mother who displayed her dancing skills in a video with her son

The lovely family is dancing to Pabi Cooper’s song Isiphithiphithi and the social media account holder seems to challenge the Mzansi artist

The video is seriously loved by many social media users but one can tell that the mother is the one wowing the South Africans with her dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another video has found its way to the online community where South African musician Cooper Pabi is challenged. The two dancers are seriously becoming an internet sensation on TikTok.

The video clip shows a guy dancing with his mother who is extremely talented as they display their skills with super dancing moves at home. The two are dancing to Isiphithiphithi, made famous by Cooper.

Posted by Chad Jones as well as on Instagram, the video is going viral on the social media application tools and Briefly News looks at the reactions.

Another talented family dancing to a music tune is a hit. Image: @Chad_13Jones/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Heat loading from @cooper_pabi dc : miss cooper #isphithiphithi #isphithiphithichallenge #amapiano #mum #dance #fyp #tiktoksa #asian”

@PerryDube said

“Mommy is on another level.”

@NyathiNompumeleleo said:

“Love this family.”

@2llyMshengu said:

“Loving the bucket hat on mommy.”

@Craig_Thebarber said:

“It’s mum for me.”

@bettyNukie said:

“Very easy. Mum is awesome .”

@Rcanewrites said:

“She’s awesome.”

@Mr2Percenter said:

“Oh wow.”

@Mphomafumane said:

“Your mom is sooo cool.”

@Tebello.M said:

"Kopa dancing classes from Mum.”

@Sphula_Maphula said:

“This is really amazing.”

“Yess dad”: Mzansi loves local woman who dances with dad, massive reactions

In a previous story, Briefly News reported that a young and talented South African lady is causing a stir on social media for strutting her stuff on the dancefloor.

The beautiful woman shared a video dancing at home with her father. @CallHerThato shared a video clip on TikTok where he challenges the singer of the song, Pabi Cooper, to take notes on how to dance to the tune, Isiphithiphithi.

The clip is going viral on the social networking application and Briefly News takes a look at the reactions where many people singled out the old man’s dancing moves.

@SassyNdhambi said:

"The only dance on your page that I can do successfully.”

Looking at another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African lady is receiving all the good praise on social media for her superb dancing skills.

The stunning woman uploaded her video on a widely used social media platform. @Masego_ is a TikTok account holder and says the song she is dancing to, Ungangibambi, has not been released yet but the moves have attracted her followers.

Source: Briefly.co.za