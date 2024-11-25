A young couple who recently got married had social media users talking after showing off their long shopping receipt, listing items they bought for their home

The duo shared their video, displaying each item on their TikTok account, receiving over 160K views

Mzansi peeps were keen to get more information about some of the items shown by the couple, and others joked about the guy's facial expression

A couple displayed items they got themselves after celebrating their wedding. Image: @toni_ridds

Source: TikTok

A couple who recently shared their vows and are on their journey to spending the rest of their lives together took to social media to share the household items they gifted themselves as wedding presents.

The duo's video was shared on TikTok, the popular video streaming platform, under the wife's user handle @toni_ridds, receiving 8.7 likes and 190 comments.

The home items bought by Mr and Mrs

In the video, @toni_ridds explains that they gifted themselves the items and bought them for R12K from @Home. She proceeds to show items such as knives, a dinner set, a bath towel set, a set of knives, and a few others.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the items bought by the couple

After the big reveal, social media users were impressed and took to the comment section to ask about items they saw and liked. Others joked that the hubby couldn't have been impressed with the money spent at the store.

User @Marisha shared:

"I get her. She gets excited about these things. It makes her happy. He doesn't really care about the stuff, but he is happy because she is happy😊. At least that's how my husband is."

User @Angela🇿🇦🩷asked:

"Is Ali okay?😂 He seems not so happy about that 12k bill😂."

User @Lani said:

"Love this. For all the people saying it's not that much for 'R12K, have you guys been to an @Home store and seen the prices of homewares items? Solid purchases."

User @Michelle asked:

"Is the bedding set 100% cotton, and what thread count?"

User @Lili said:

"Welcome to adulthood. Quite scary🥰."

User @JourneywithJo shared:

"Those are such great finds. Enjoy your new home."

Woman shares R3.7K modern sink plug from Temu

In another Briefly News article, a woman wowed social media users after showing off a modern sink she bought from Temu for R3700.

The lady displayed how she controlled the water in her sink using digital buttons and flexed the sink nozzle, which bends easily in any direction.

Source: Briefly News