Husband and Cousin Allegedly Beat Wife to Death for Supposedly Cheating

The apprehension of two men has been made by the SAPS in relation to the alleged fatal beating of a woman by her 42-year-old husband and his cousin

It had also been confirmed by police that a second person was beaten but had managed to escape fatal injuries

Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo Brig Motlafela Mojapelo stated that the man alleged that his wife had been cheating on him

Spokesperson for Limpopo police Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo stated that they arrested the duo for the brutal and deadly assault of the 40-year-old wife. Mojapelo also stated that the man the wife allegedly cheated with was also beaten.

A 40-year-old woman has allegedly been beaten to death by her husband and his cousin for supposedly cheating. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SowetanLIVE reported that the incident occurred in Tshiendeulu Thembaluvhilo village outside Thohoyandou. Mojapelo stated that the woman had succumbed to her injuries shortly after the horrific beating.

It was alleged that the man and his cousin were tracing the wife when they reportedly found her cheating with another man in a bush on Monday, 23 August. Mojapelo also stated that the duo severely assaulted the man, who eventually managed to escape.

The man who assaulted his wife reportedly took her home with him and called the police on Tuesday morning to inform them that she had died. Upon arrival at the couple's home, police found the woman's body lying on the floor.

Gender-based violence is a touchy topic in South Africa. In a similar incident, News24 reported that a man from the North West appeared in court for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death with a sword before hiding her body under a bed. The 30-year-old man was arrested just before the weekend.

Source: Briefly.co.za