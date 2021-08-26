Lekau Sehoana: Businessman Takes His Hustle to the Shack He Used to Call Home

Drip Footwear founder and owner Lekau Sehoana decided to go back to his roots and use his shack as a business office

Sehoana took to social media to announce the news that he recently utilised the shack, which used to be his home, as office space for Drip Footwear

The thriving entrepreneur also shared a number of pictures on Twitter as he stood in front of the shack and many are happy for him

Drip Footwear owner and founder Lekau Sehoana says he is planning to convert the shack he used to call home into a business establishment. The businessman announced the news on social media.

Sehoana also explains that they worked from the shack on Wednesday and that he plans to convert it to into an office. The news is being welcomed by many of his social media followers.

Briefly News went to select a few of those comments from many South Africans as they congratulated the young entrepreneur. Sehoana wrote on Twitter:

“Today we're working at the shack that I grew up in. We're about to turn it into the Drip Education Centre. Never forget where you come from...”

The post reads:

@ThsepiosoReal said:

“You must smile with your customers! Retla reka yang Drip ole serious so!!”

@CharlzyWalsy said:

“Wena you need to get sneaker designers and start producing quality sneakers.”

@ZUkisanNdwendwen said:

“We’ve got a lot in common. Keep pushing my Brother.”

@NiniMthimkhulu said:

“This is amazing. If you need a learning and development officer (SDP or Learnership) I'm your girl.”

@MulaudziBT said:

“Cassper said in one interview that you are always talking about creating jobs and opportunities for others, may God bless you in abundance.”

@Lehloho7448 said:

“Hustler role models.”

@JoeMakgapeetsa said:

“Good story tell.”

@PoengeM said:

“Cassper must attend this education centre to learn 1 or 2 things about drip footwear.”

@Ntandazo0010 said:

“You doing big things I have respect for you.”

@KemisoMo said:

“You are doing well for your community Lekau, keep going.”

Source: Briefly.co.za