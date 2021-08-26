Sekhukhune United's Willard Katsande Ambushed in Road Rage Incident

Footballer Willard Katsande was attacked over the weekend by a driver who seemingly had lots of road rage

The person who attacked Katsande damaged his car, leaving him with R50 000 worth of repairs to deal with

Katsande recently joined Sekhukhune United after ending his long spell with Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Willard Katsande, former Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder, was allegedly ambushed and assaulted by an unknown man during a road rage incident on Saturday night in Roodepoort on the West Rand.

The 35-year-old player, who currently plays for newly promoted Sekhukhune United, filed a complaint with the Honeydew police station for common assault and malicious damage to property.

Willard Katsande was assaulted during a road rage incident that took place in the West of Johannesburg. Image: @WillardKatsande

Source: Twitter

According to Katsande's police statement, which City Press obtained, the altercation was sparked by a man in a white Ford EcoSport who allegedly showed him the "middle finger" while driving on Hendrick Potgieter and Peter roads.

“White male came out of his vehicle and hit me with his fists on my head. He also break (sic) my right window and right side mirror on my vehicle. He hit my vehicle with his foot on the side. The total value of the damage is R50 000,” said Katsande in the statement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The defensive midfielder spent ten years with Chiefs before being released ahead of the start of the new DStv Premiership season this month.

“I am not just coming here to add numbers but I am here to compete. The team has shown good love and good support," said Katsande according to IOL.

In the midst of Royal AM's court case, Babina Noko were promoted to the top-tier division after winning the GladAfrica Champions.

Willard Katsande showed off his amazing G-Wagon ride

In other news, Briefly News reported that former Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder Willard Katsande is still basking in the soft life. In a recent post on social media, Katsande showed that he's got a lot to brag about and showed off his Mercedes G-Wagon.

The car is estimated to be worth a staggering R3 million and that's not the only car he has in his garage. Katsande has got a range of SUVs and BMWs parked in his garage.

The G-Wagon that the midfielder was showing off was in white colour, he added an extra edge to the picture by posting it in black and white. He also got the chance to show off his fashion sense once again.

thabelo_iven said: "1st time seeing a PSL soccer player riding a G-Wagon."

goatedgift commented: "Salt pepper spice and everything nice. Mboka."

Source: Briefly.co.za