'The Year of Congrats': Mzansi Woman Celebrates Buying First Car, Saffas Applaud

A local woman on social media is bossing being independent and has a newly bought whip to show for it.

This has left many on the social media streets in Mzansi showering the lady, @thembeka_K with well-deserved congratulations.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a series of pictures with the caption:

"I bought my first car. The year of congratulations."

The snaps show the new car owner proudly brandishing the keys to the 2019 Ford Figo while at the dealership, her bright smile confirming her sheer delight.

In another picture, the car is shown with all its doors open and parked in the driveway at a house.

The car's beautiful red interior is there for everyone to see before its new owner happily takes to the road and paints much of the town in the same colour.

The tweet was liked over 12 000 times, was retweeted nearly 650 times and attracted nearly 300 comments.

Congratulations aplenty as woman buys first car

South Africans, in their numbers, flooded @thembeka_K's mentions with a stream of congratulatory messages.

@Iam_Giftious shared:

"Congratulations, Thembeka. May God protect this child at all times [and] against all odds. What’s its name?"

@Thomas_Somo offered:

"Red interior? Congratulations, Thembeka."

@MsNsika ventured:

"Congratulations, now let me do your quote?"

@veggietta added:

"Congratulations, ntokazi, enjoy your ride."

@bozzie_t said:

"Congratulations! I slept in my car the first night after I took delivery of it."

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a woman on Mzansi's socials had heads turning and men swooning after she posted a picture of herself in an expensive sports car.

The slick black coupe was far from the eye of prospective suitors, who only had eyes for the sultry miss independent sitting in it.

The tweet attracted over 5 000 likes with more than 200 comments flooding in as throngs of social media users reacted. It was accompanied by a simple caption that read:

"Sending you some love."

