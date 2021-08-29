Khanyi Mbau Heartbroken, Rushes to Defend Her Brother Lasizwe

Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to defend her brother who is facing fierce criticism for how the R2 million donated to students is being handled

She demanded that Funi, the company her brother partnered with, give South Africa an explanation on what happened to the money

Social media users were divided and understood that Lasizwe's heart was in the right place but he'd partnered with the wrong company

Khanyi Mbau rose to the defence of her brother Laziwe Dambuza who has faced intense criticism over his crowdfunding campaign that raised R2 million for students.

She posted on social media in reaction to her brother's update on the situation and said that she was so sad that her brother's good gesture could have gone so bad.

Khanyi Mbau rushed to her brother's defence after he faced intense criticism on how the R2 million has been distributed. Photo credit: @mbaureloaded, @Lasizwe

Khanyi demanded an explanation from Fundi about the funds raised through Lasizwe's initiative.

According to Kgopolo (@PhilMphela), half of the money received has been distributed to students with 106 registrations paid. R2.2 was pledged by only R1.07 million has been received.

Social media users reacted to Khanyi's defence of her brother

"It's our R10s so it's our right to know how our money was used. We don’t care about your pity party. Accountability is not an accusation."

"He must send the proof of how much was donated to him and how much he sent to Fundi that’s should be easy?"

"This is so sad yazi Broken heart I feel your pain. You were trying to assist but that's all thrown under the bus. Askies @lasizwe."

Lasizwe clears the air about R2 million donations, asks students to come forward

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe Dambuza has taken to social media to clear things up regarding the R2 million that was donated by South Africans to help students register for university.

The YouTuber said that the crowdfunding initiative had been handled by Fundi, a company with more experience funding students. He shared a video on social media explaining the process.

Lasizwe admitted that he and his employees did not have much experience in raising money and they didn't want to make mistakes.

He wanted to know why the students who benefited from the crowdfunding initiative were so quiet. He called on them to come forward and say if their registration was paid through the initiative.

Source: Briefly.co.za