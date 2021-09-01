Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Proud of Partner Mmabatho Montsho’s Academic Achievement

Economic Freedom Fighters politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has penned a sweet pice to his lover and actress, Mmabatho Montsho

This comes after Montsho bagged her MA degree in screen and scriptwriting and Ndlozi took to social media to congratulate the veteran thespian

Many South Africans have also joined the conversation on Instagram as they praise the former Generations actress for her massive achievement

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Mbuyiseni Ndlzoi has shared an appreciation post for her sweetheart, Mmabatho Montsho. The South African actress recently bagged a degree and Ndlozi took to social media to praise the stunner.

The former Generations actor bagged her Masters in Arts in screen and scriptwriting and she is also receiving positive comments through her partner’s Instagram wall.

South Africans, including those in the political and film or entertainment scenes, are seriously inspired by the thespian’s achievement.

Ndlozi wrote on Instgram:

“Congratulations on attaining your MA in Screen & Script Writing. My Dearest Thespian @montshotheblack #DecolonisingCurriculum”

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is really proud of her lover Mmabatho Montsho’s academic achievement. Image: @MbuyiseniNdlozi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@MinnieDlamini said:

"Yes Queen.”

@BouwerCarol said:

“Yes a million times to this.”

@LadyDKhoza said:

"Dear daughter: you are the Pride and Joy of many youth, women and mothers.”

@ThamiMagele said:

"The face of real inspiration.”

@VJ.Bana said:

"Congratulations Ma Ndlozi.”

@Sirbrayne said:

"Congratulations, ya'll making education fashionable.”

@FKA_Mjoza said:

“It's the education in the household for me. Congratulations to our sister.”

According to ZALebs, Montsho previously urged Mzansi to rally behind the arts industry and is quoted by the publication. She said:

“The arts industry needs support literally from Grade 0. I was just speaking to one of the guys on set right now that there’s a huge part of the education element that’s missing. From the beginning when you’re young and you understand the value of it in society as well.”

