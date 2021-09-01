Itu Khune’s Wifey Flexes Toned Physique After Having 2 Babies: #FitMama

Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele has impressed social media users with her super hot 'mom bod'

The yummy mummy has two young kids and has been making a conscious effort to stay fit and healthy

Mzansi took to the comments section with lots of compliments for the healthy and athletic mama

Itumeleng Khune's wifey, Sphelele, has headed online to share snaps of her super toned and beautiful physique. The mom-of-two recently gave birth to yet another baby girl and social media users really cannot believe how quickly her body has managed to bounce back.

Itu Khune’s wifey, Sphelele has the internet buzzing with snaps of her stunning body. Images: @laaylaymak/Instagram

Heading to her Instagram account @laaylaymak, Sphelele shared a flawless snap of herself in her favourite workout gear. The hot mama says she is on a wellness journey and is making a conscious effort to provide herself with the necessary fitness tools for success.

"The mission is to give myself the tools to be able to blossom into my best self," she captioned the post.

Mzansi were n certainly left in awe of the super healthy mom. Many could not believe that Sphelele had actually had two children.

Check out some of the supportive comments below:

getfitwitsanerie said:

"Hot Mama."

nomsa2682 said:

"GO Mommy."

_cassieeeey_ said:

"Are you sure you have 2 kids?"

cawemyrha said:

"YES Mommy dearest."

mireclick said:

"Mamaka Amoh and Sedi."

Itumeleng Khune shows off the awards in his house and shuts down doubters

In more news on the Khune Family, Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs player Itumeleng Khune gave his supporters a sneak peek into his "decorated" living area on Sunday afternoon. Khune has received a lot of criticism in recent years but his trophy case shows that a lot of it is undeserved.

Due to technical issues, the Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper was recently dropped from Stuart Baxter's side even though he was thought to be a regular starter. This happened only a few days after Baxter stated that Khune would be his first pick this season.

Itumeleng Khune used social media to brag about his impressive prize collection while also offering the public a glimpse into his life. Khune has been a member of Kaizer Chiefs since he was a youth.

He is without a doubt an Amakhosi legend, as seen by his trophy case. Check out the reactions from social media users below:

@mazacalp said:

"You have worked so hard, I'm not a Chiefs fan but as a sports fan. I'm happy for your success and I still believe that you still remain Mzansi's No. 1. Your distribution."

@Molakes_17 commented:

"Indeed Mzansi No. 1. Keep I want to in those posts bringing those cups to Naturena."

@LessEgoModest said:

"One more award and you'll have to put inside the fireplace. You are running out of space there, captain."

@VonBoulevardier commented:

"Y'all are some mean towards this gent... Itu, as a Buccaneer, congrats on your accomplishments and contribution to the game. Bless up."

