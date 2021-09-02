A local man has Mzansi in stitches after sharing a hilarious DM from an internet scammer

The fraudster posed as Rihanna and suggested that the popstar needed help with some extra cash to get the next album out

Naturally, SA was left laughing and headed to the comments section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man has the internet laughing after sharing screenshots from one super hilarious scammer on social media. It seems the fraudster had been catfishing as Rihanna and, hoping to make a little extra cash, had inboxed a 'fan' for some much-needed financial assistance.

A local man has Mzansi laughing after sharing screenshots of DM's sent by a 'Rihanna' scammer. Images: Getty, @mizar/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

, Twitter user @mizar shared the entertaining message he received.

"I thought it was a scam till she said 'Oh nah nah'," he captioned the post tongue-in-cheek.

The texts suggest 'Rihanna's' computer had been ransacked by a virus and that the musician needed a little extra money to make sure her album got released.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Naturally, social media users were left laughing by the dumb trickster and his poorly-thought-out scam. Many people humorously remarked that it must be Rihanna because of her signature "Oh na na" singing.

Check out some of the comments below:

@__greyyyy sarcastically wrote:

"It’s her. I chat with her on a daily. She likes saying that, oh na na."

@PVigilancebluz said:

"HAHA I will pretend like I didn't see this."

@LekhooaLuksie said:

"Lmfaaaaaaao uslima wena."

@kevinbeyd_ said:

"Bathong Riri."

@Thlolo15March said:

"Ke scam."

@mo_tuckie said:

"LMAO... Wtf."

SABC warns viewers of scam poster targetting unemployed actors

In more news about local scammers, Briefly News previously reported that the South African Broadcasting Commission has slammed a poster that has been making its rounds on social media as fake. The poster claims that the SABC is hosting a training bootcamp for unemployed actors.

The poster claimed that a number of prominent local actors such as Katlego Danke, Motlatsi Mafetshe, Leleti Khumalo, Lindani Nkosi and Khabonina Qubeka would be training the actors for the six-week bootcamp.

The broadcaster made sure to inform its viewers and others who could potentially be scammed that the poster is fake. The Citizen reported that interested parties would have to pay R500 as a 'commitment fee' to cover everything needed for the bootcamp.

The SABC took to Instagram to share a post regarding the poster.

"Kindly note that this poster is not recognised by the #SABC as it contains misleading information, we are not in any way involved. #scamalert"

TimesLIVE reported that Mafetshe took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers about the fake poster:

Take a look at some of the responses from South Africans to Mafetshe's post below:

@Nomzamo59703991 said:

"Thank you so much."

@Robert_Mpisi

"I am not supposed to laugh neh Mara 'umzi o ne liquor'."

Source: Briefly.co.za