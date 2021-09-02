Sifiso Mlungwana has opened up about the comments Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made about his weight

Defending himself, Mlungwana says it's hard for him to shed the weight because he was a rugby player before

However, he is going to work hard to get into the shape that is needed for a national team football player

Golden Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana is not too happy about Hugo Broos' comments about his current weight. It is a known fact that athletes need to work hard to stay in shape but Mlungwana has retained his form despite how he looks.

Mlungwana says that he can't change his body because he used to be a rugby player before. While he was still playing the sport, he used to take supplements to bulk up his body. He did say, however, that he would work hard to get into shape as a national team goalkeeper.

Sifiso Mlungwana was hurt by the comments Hugo Broos made about his current weight. Image: @KickOffMagazine

The young goalkeeper was omitted from the Bafana Bafana squad and the comments about his weight from coach Broos did not sit well with him according to Daily Sun.

"Those comments did not go down well with me but it shows that I need to work hard," said Mlungwana.

"I know my body has let me down but I'm trying my best to make sure that I have the body required in football."

The talented 24-year old was also snubbed from the Olympics training squad and it seems to be a recurring theme for him. At the time, according to KickOff, he said:

"I think it's one of the challenges I was supposed to face in life so that I can strengthen my football career, it's a once-off thing, it's not the end of the road," he said.

