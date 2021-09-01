Njabulo Blom Ready to Grab Bafana Bafana Opportunity with Both Hands

Kaizer Chiefs player Njabulo Blom is delighted with the fact that he has finally been called up to the senior squad

Bafana Bafana is currently undergoing a rebuild under Hugo Broos with many young players making it to the team

Blom says that he will grab the opportunity to represent South Africa and he has high hopes about starting

Njabulo Blom is happy to be selected for the national team and has decided to make the most out of being called up for Bafana Bafana. The national team will play against Zimbabwe on Friday and will then be hosting Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday.

The 21-year-old player, who has started every game for the Chiefs this season, believes he will not miss out on the two high-profile international games, according to SowetanLIVE.

Blom, who made his Chiefs debut in a league game against Golden Arrows in June 2019, has been played as a right-back this season, which is not the position he played in before.

The midfielder-turned-defender, who made his senior debut for Kaizer Chiefs in 2019 at the age of 19 and helped the team reach the CAF Champions League final last season, is now looking forward to making his international debut, according to the Kaizer Chiefs website.

"I am very happy that I am going to represent my country. It is every player’s dream for them to represent their country. I thank God that he gave me the wisdom and strength that I got this opportunity to go represent my country," he added.

Blom is ready to work hard and realise a dream of representing his country after being called up to new South Africa coach Hugo Broos' squad.

Siyanda Xulu has high hopes for Bafana Bafana and sets goals

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that despite the fact that Bafana Bafana is in the midst of a rebuilding phase, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup next year remains a top priority.

As they prepare for the two qualifiers against Zimbabwe on Friday and Ghana on Monday, defender Siyanda Xulu believes this.

While coach Hugo Broos has previously stated that South Africans should not expect much from the team because the majority of the players are new, Xulu insists that they intend to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2023.

