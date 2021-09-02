Faf de Klerk Calls for Mzansi Sport Fans to Vaccinate and Attend Games

Faf de Klerk wants to see fans back at the stadium watching games and has urged the nation to vaccinate against Covid-19

De Klerk is currently in Australia with the Springboks squad to prepare for their Rugby Championship matches

The scrumhalf also spoke about his experience with the virus and how he felt when it happened to him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has joined the vaccination bandwagon, pushing sports fans to do so in order to reclaim their seats in venues.

De Klerk, who is presently in Australia with the Springboks in preparation for their Rugby Championship matches against Australia and New Zealand later this month, says he caught Covid-19 and had a high temperature.

Faf de Klerk is hoping that fans will be allowed back into the stadium after vaccinating. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

"I want to encourage young players to continue to love the game. The sooner that they get vaccinated, the better for us all as we can get back on the field for our fans," said de Klerk.

De Klerk stated that he had been vaccinated twice and that it was important for him to travel with the Springboks, according to News24. He hasn't played since the second British & Irish Lions Test but he stated he didn't expect the infection to be as aggressive as it has been.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"It's the only way for things to get normal and it is needed for travelling. We needed it, but it would be great if more people would get it so that we'd move back to the norm of life," said the scrumhalf.

Fans will be allowed back into stadiums, according to De Klerk, after a big vaccination effort. While this has been going on in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, supporters in South Africa have been unable to watch since March 2020.

Cheslin Kolbe gets a huge raise after transferring to Toulon

In other rugby news, Briefly News reported that Cheslin Kolbe is the best rugby player in the world, and his professional playing contract now reflects his status as the sport's most popular performer.

Kolbe will go from Toulouse to Toulon for an estimated R20 million per year after he returns from Springbok duty. His new club contract puts him in the company of Handre Pollard and Charles Piutau as the world's highest-paid rugby players.

Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre told the Toulon daily newspaper Var-Matin that the club had agreed to pay R35 million rand for Kolbe's final two years of his contract according to Keo.

Source: Briefly.co.za