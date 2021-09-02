Drake Uses Genius Marketing Move, Drops Features of New Album Using Billboards

Drake's marketing team is on another level, the Rapper has used billboards all over the world to promote his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy

The billboards did not simply advertise the album but dropped hints about artists that would feature on the album

Social media users took to the internet and created quite a buzz in reaction to the genius marketing move

Drake has taken marketing to another level and increased the hype of his album in one genius move.

He used international billboards to advertise features of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy which is due to release in the near future.

Drake has created immense hype for his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. Photo credit:@champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Drake used billboards to reveal artists that will feature on his album causing quite a stir on social media.

One of the billboard ads revealed that “Slime, Pluto, Savage, and Baby” (Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby) would feature on the album.

In addition, a billboard located in New York suggested that Jay-Z would also collaborate on the project.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the revelations

@HotFreestyle:

"Jay Z will reportedly be featured on Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album."

@LowKeyUHTN:

"Drake revealing features from his album via Billboards in THAT artist city is fire."

@insecure_al:

"Drake on building massive hype for #CertifiedLoverBoy without hosting multiple listening parties at a stadium, running for Pres, etc…

Just playing Ye!"

