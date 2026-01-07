On Monday, 5 January 2025, Dan Corder confirmed that he would be leaving eNCA after two years on air

In a post shared on his official X (Twitter) account, Dan Corder announced when the last episode of The Dan Corder Show would air

The announcement sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers praising his work and others welcoming his exit

Dan Corder announced eNCA departure. Image: dancorderonair

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Daniel ‘Dan’ Corder sparked mixed reactions after sharing a career update.

Dan Corder gained prominence for his no-holds-barred and comedic approach as the presenter of The Dan Corder Show on eNCA. Taking to his X (Twitter) account, the former Good Hope FM radio presenter shared that he will be leaving eNCA after two eventful years.

Dan Corder exits eNCA after two years

On Monday, 5 January 2026, Dan Corder shared on his official X account that The Dan Corder Show was coming to an end after two years. He shared when the last episode of the talk and news satire television programme will air.

Dan Corder did not share details of his next career move, which he cryptically referred to as ‘new adventures.’ The post was captioned:

“Our work with eNCA is coming to an end. After two years, our last TV show will be on 26 January. Time for new adventures ☀️”

While Dan Corder did not share details of his next career move, he is expected to continue producing content on his political commentary YouTube channel and podcast, The Issue with Dan Corder. Dan did not confirm why he was leaving eNCA. At the time of writing, eNCA had not officially confirmed Corder’s exit. His announcement also comes amid reported programming changes at eNCA’s sister channel, e.tv, which airs several popular shows.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts as Dan Corder announces exit from eNCA

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some celebrated his work on eNCA and comforted him, others applauded the TV channel for letting go of Dan Corder. Others speculated on why Dan Corder was leaving eNCA.

Here are some of the comments:

@GodPenuel said:

“Well done on your work, Dan. Your professionalism, humour, hard work and deep patriotism are incredibly commendable 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Good luck on the next chapter you'll be embarking on.”

@jahbulonite shared:

“I stopped watching your shows because your reporting changed (especially for the Madlanga). I thought I was harsh, but turns out I wasn't the only one. Good luck, though, take the feedback here to heart and build on it, you've still got a solid enough following to do great things.”

@PigSpotter asked:

“How pathetic do you have to be to be fired by garbage eNCA? 🤣”

@GreenSpear celebrated:

“Another answered prayer 🙏 🙌 What a delightful addition to the new year 😀”

@Football_Goat00 said:

“New doors will open. Keep reflecting the reality of South African affairs 🙌”

@good_heavens00 shared:

“Jeepers 😟 eNCA? I would have thought that anyone who got booted out by that lot ~ would quietly tiptoe away. That is a serious slap.”

SA reacted after Dan Corder confirmed his exit from eNCA. Image: dancorderonair

Source: Instagram

