South Africa has reached the global Covid-19 vaccination target in May, according to the World Health Assembly. The rest of Africa is reportedly set to miss the vaccination global goal.

SA set a formidable target of reaching herd immunity. The aim was to vaccinate 40 million people by the end of 2021. Deputy President David Mabuza made the announcement while visiting a township in Gauteng.

SA is one of nine countries in Africa to hit the vaccination target set out. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa has set itself an ambitious target of reaching herd immunity of 40-million vaccinated people by the end of this year. This was announced by Deputy President David Mabuza while visiting Kagiso township west of Johannesburg.

A report by IOL stated more than 143 million vaccine doses have made their way to Africa. The cumulative number of people vaccinated is 39 million; this is just 3% of Africa's population. Last month, 21 million doses arrived in the connect.

SABC News reported that the herd immunity target of 40 million people by December is still reachable, according to Mabuza.

In related news, Briefly News reported that vaccine hesitancy is plaguing the country with psychologists revealing that there are several factors behind why people refuse to get the Covid-19 jab. One of the reasons is a lack of relevant information about the vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that vaccine hesitancy is a global health threat. According to SABC News, psychologists state that the country needs to do more to address the vaccine hesitancy spreading around.

South Africa's vaccination rollout programme hits a curb

In February, South Africa launched its vaccination rollout programme with the aim of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year. In order to achieve this, the country would need to vaccinate 250 000 people per day.

Since the end of July, around 200 000 people were vaccinated per day as the vaccine hesitancy began to settle in. To date, five million members of the public have been vaccinated, this is according to the Health Department.

Source: Briefly.co.za