Former Orlando Pirates Employee Spills the Tea on What's Happening at the Club

Orlando Pirates is currently going through a rebuilding process and an insider gave insight on what's taking place

According to the source, who used to work for the club, Orlando Pirates is not doing well because of competition for places

The misfortunes have continued for the Soweto outfit, which is known for challenging the competition but are now falling short in performance

A former member of the Orlando Pirates staff has stated that interfering backroom personnel are to blame for the team's constant misfortunes. He claims that four Pirates members have been given too much power, which they are abusing by influencing even coaching choices.

"There are four people there with too much power. The problem is that they all want to impress the chairman and end up competing to see who has the most influence," said the insider, according to The Citizen.

“No one is entirely happy in that club. One day you are told this by this one, the next the other comes with different directives."

This comes after some footage went viral on social media of Mandla Ncikazi giving the players a bit of a pep talk. It is said that whoever leaked the video obviously doesn't want him to become the head coach.

The new information comes just weeks after a source detailed the reasons for coach Josef Zinnbauer's departure from the club. Zinnbauer was given a line-up for their MTN8 Cup clash with Swallows, which the squad lost 2-1 at Orlando Stadium.

Zinnbauer resigned because he was unhappy with the situation at Pirates and felt he couldn't be told how to put his team together any longer.

Thembinkosi Lorch slams his "selfish" teammates at Pirates

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates has made an open and stunning revelation about the team's current position.

Last season, Orlando Pirates ended their long title drought by winning the MTN8, but they were unable to build on that success and eventually had a disappointing season. Even though they had signed a few players, it didn't help and they didn't make an impact.

Thembinkosi Lorch was speaking about the current situation at the club and said that most players are currently playing for themselves. He added that they don't want to see others shine in their roles, according to The South African.

