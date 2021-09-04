Somizi Pitches Idea for New Show on Social Media, Mzansi Gives Feedback

Somizi shared his new idea for a roadshow with Mzansi and hyped it up before the release dates are made public

He wants to entertain his fans and treat them to a five-star experience that feeds the body, heart and soul

He plans on calling the show Eat Pray Love with Somizi where he will feed his fans and also provide advice

Somizi Mhlongo is feeling more confident on social media again and has pitched an idea to his fans for a new show.

Somizi shares his idea in his bathroom on his Instagram account. He wants to call the show Eat Love Pray with Somizi.

The show would feature Somizi sharing ideas and giving advice to people. One of the guests he plans on having the show is a spiritual medium.

Somizi shares his new idea for a roadshow with Mzansi called Eat, Pray, Love with Somizi.

Source: Instagram

He wants people to have a holistic experience where people can have a good time, eating, laughing and crying.

Somizi will provide the food using the River Meadow kitchen and plans of providing five-star food. He wants to take the show on the road and visit people all over the country.

He finished the video telling people to save the date when they are released.

Mzansi shares their feedback on Somizi's idea

dawnthandeka_king:

"Beautiful concept, love and light to you my love ."

leesmom:

"Talk about when life gives you lemons and you make lemonade......you are one of a kind.....Black excellence at its best....❤️Somdom."

lunga0404:

"Can't wait, would love to attend one of those events."

pauthes_london

"I'm proud of you you are a soldier they did not know that they were opening doors for you, you are going far Somizi they will regret letting u go my brother I give me hope again is gonna be massive and this is just the beginning."

mavillicious:

"Love the idea,we shall wait patiently, mara 11/09 ke na le wena ko Dinoko Mabopane my kasie❤."

