Haibo: Internet Drags Bafana Bafana After Failure Against Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana are in the dog box following their failure to produce a result against Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifying match

Social media users took to the internet to discuss the national team's goalless draw against their neighbours

Some fans looked to the past for inspiration and remembered that Bafana Bafana were once a force in international football

South African national side Bafana Bafana drew 0-0 against Zimbabwe in an uneventful match that left fans from both sides feeling unsatisfied.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the disappointing match between the two rivals.

@CdeWemaJokes:

"Bafana Bafana entering national sports stadium with looted boots."

@matimu_nkun:

"So this Bafana Bafana Team wants to go to the World Cup?? Like World cup cup?? Not Cosafa??"

@NcanaKatleho:

"Things we cannot separate,

Singh from Bafana Bafana

Parker from Chiefs

Gqom from Mzansi Music

Bafana Bafana from losing."

@TNJ12:

"When Bafana Bafana used to be a football team."

@rayale26:

"The problem isn't Bafana the problem is the PSL there's a dearth of quality throughout. SAFA and Danny Jordaan is useless. Sans can't play football let that sink in if not ask why 90% of games are played to empty stands nobody wants to pay to watch rubbish."

Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe share spoils as nations play to a goalless draw

On Friday afternoon, Bafana Bafana opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in Group G.

Luther Singh, Percy Tau, Gift Links, and Evidence Makgopa were part of Bafana's attack, while former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona was joined by Khama Billiat for Zimbabwe. The Bafana Bafana side was a new look and young one selected by coach Hugo Broos.

Mzansi was hoping that Bafana Bafana could get three points in their first World Cup qualifier but unfortunately, some crucial points were dropped. The next tie will be against Ghana at the FNB stadium.

Siyanda Xulu sets big expectations for the World Cup qualifiers

Briefly News previously reported that despite the fact that Bafana Bafana is in the midst of a rebuilding phase, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup next year remains a top priority.

As they prepared for the two qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana, defender Siyanda Xulu believes this.

While coach Hugo Broos has previously stated that South Africans should not expect much from the team because the majority of the players are new, Xulu insists that they intend to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2023.

