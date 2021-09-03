Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe Share Spoils as Nations Play to a Goalless Draw

Bafana Bafana played to a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in their first group stage match for the World Cup qualifiers

The squad that Hugo Broos named is a relatively young one and expectations were high for the South African team

Mzansi social media users reacted to the match online and some think there's still more work to be done on the squad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

On Friday afternoon, Bafana Bafana opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in Group G.

Luther Singh, Percy Tau, Gift Links, and Evidence Makgopa were part of Bafana's attack, while former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona was joined by Khama Billiat for Zimbabwe. The Bafana Bafana side was a new look and young one selected by coach Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana disappointed when expectations were high against Zimbabwe. Image: @BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Mzansi was hoping that Bafana Bafana could get three points in their first World Cup qualifier but unfortunately, some crucial points were dropped. The next tie will be against Ghana at the FNB stadium.

In the final phases, neither side had many chances, thus the nations settled for a sharing of the spoils. Mzansi reacted on the timeline and had a few comments about the game.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out the reactions below:

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"Imagine a draw from a team which they don't even have lotto in their country."

@nomonde_tsatsi commented:

"I have so much faith and belief in Bafana….but I am honestly getting tired of how we accepting mediocre performances from them."

@TumeloRICCADO said:

"I think Hugo Broos Knows Football. We will only get better from here."

@MissPalulu commented:

"Our football is amateurish, in fact, I think there is some excitement with amateur football than what I have seen here in 90+."

@Chris80109155 said:

"Bafana Bafana should not be a learning platform, but to build a winning team. Bafana needs a winning mentality."

Siyanda Xulu sets big expectations for the World Cup qualifiers

Briefly News previously reported that despite the fact that Bafana Bafana is in the midst of a rebuilding phase, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup next year remains a top priority.

As they prepared for the two qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana, defender Siyanda Xulu believes this.

While coach Hugo Broos has previously stated that South Africans should not expect much from the team because the majority of the players are new, Xulu insists that they intend to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2023.

Source: Briefly.co.za