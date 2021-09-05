Fast and furious: Dramatic high-speed shootout caught on video in Cape Town

A dramatic car chase and a shootout took place on the streets of Cape Town resulting in the arrest of two suspects

The action-packed encounter was caught on video and uploaded by Sean Parker (CARmagSA)

Social media users took to the internet to react to the furious high speed chase and arrests

A dramatic high-speed pursuit was caught on video as suspects attempted to escape.

Over the roaring of revving engines and the screech of police sirens gunshots punctuate the dramatic action.

Police officers successfully arrested two suspects following a high-speed chase. Photo credit: @Sean_ParkerSA

Source: Twitter

A by Sean Parker (CARmagSA) shows the dramatic chase and eventual arrest of one of the suspects.

Shortly before the suspect is arrested the alleged criminal's car stops amid a hail of gunfire.

In the end, two suspects were taken into custody by the police.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the dramatic video

@mdu1mbatha:

"Why would cops fire so many bullets in public?

What's the point of recovering that car when it has 100 bullet holes.

Cant, they find a less dangerous tactic to stop the car."

@BlackWizSA:

"The real ones will know that the hijacker was returning the Fortuner back to Toyota for service. He was nearly there."

@AthiBam3:

"The right to life takes priority over all other rights in our constitution, and yes, even for hardened criminals.

SAPS only uses deadly and brute force only if there's a life threatening situation. Remember IPID is there to check their conduct, hence they are trained."

@BobMajova:

"I like it where they just moered first, reading him his rights later. Well done SAPS Western Cape. But with SAPS KZN we would be counting dead bodies."

Source: Briefly.co.za