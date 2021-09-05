This week has produced some interesting news, Somizi celebrated Spring Day with an unexpected gift, Jub Jub served Mzansi another spicy episode of Uyajola 9/9 and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Mbuyiseni Ndlzoi has shared an appreciation post for his sweetheart.

A group of school pupils are becoming an internet sensation as they dance to their favourite tune and A dancing 'Michael Jackson' tearing up the streets of Pretoria with his impressive dance skills.

1. Somizi Celebrates Spring Day With R12 000 Bouquet and iPhone From Wonga Vida

Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share some exciting news about a competition he is hosting.

Somizi was surprised on Spring Day with a stunning bouquet of flowers valued at R12 000. Photo credit: @somizi

He shared a video of himself holding a flower bouquet made of 120 roses wrapped in R100 notes. After some quick math, Briefly News calculated the value of the flower arrangement to be R12 000.

2. 'Uyajola 9/9' Trends as Woman Claps Back at Jub Jub: "Jub Jub Has Met His Match"

Jub Jub served Mzansi another spicy episode of Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday night, 29 August. The popular reality TV show about cheaters is still trending on social media following the hilarious episode.

Jub Jub and his crew caught a young woman who was cheating on her bae red-handed in another man's house. A heated argument between Jub Jub and the cheating lady ensued when the presenter confronted her.

3. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Proud of Partner Mmabatho Montsho’s Academic Achievement

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Mbuyiseni Ndlzoi has shared an appreciation post for his sweetheart, Mmabatho Montsho. The South African actress recently bagged a degree and Ndlozi took to social media to praise the stunner.

The former Generations actor bagged her Masters in Arts in screen and scriptwriting and she is also receiving positive comments through her partner’s Instagram wall.

4. “Dankoo”: Mzansi Thrilled by Schoolkids' Video Dancing with Sanitiser

A group of school pupils are becoming an internet sensation as they dance to their favourite tune in class while going around sanitising their hands. The schoolkids (from an unnamed school) took their video to the popular social networking platform TikTok.

The short video clip was shared by @OarabileMolete and the clip is going viral among South Africans. According to comments, it seems the kids are enrolled at one of the top high schools in the Free State, Navalsig in the city of Bloemfontein.

5. ‘Michael Jackson’ in Pretoria: Video of Dancing ‘MJ’ Has Mzansi Super Impressed

A dancing 'Michael Jackson' tearing up the streets of Pretoria with his impressive dance skill has got social media users talking. According to some tweeps, the talented performer is actually from KZN and the locals there definitely want their MJ back.

Heading online, @Nkoskhodola_23 shared the super cool clip of the Michael Jackson impersonator strutting his stuff near the Pretoria CBD. Onlookers throw cash in a nearby hat and show the performer some much-deserved recognition.

