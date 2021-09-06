Covid19: South Africa Has Vaccinated 16% of Its Adult Population

South Africa's coronavirus vaccination programme is on the rise with approximately 13 million doses administered so far

This indicates that at least 16% of the adult population in South Africa has been fully vaccinated so far

The vaccination rollout programme increased in the last two months with over four million doses administered in the month of July alone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - As the Department of Health continues to ramp up the vaccination distribution strategy, more than 13 million adults in South Africa have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.

On Saturday, 59 888 individuals received their vaccinations, according to the Health Department. Currently, only 16% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with the goal of vaccinating at least 70% of the population by December., according to EWN.

Approximately 16% of South Africa's adult populations have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 so far. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to those who have been partially vaccinated, the figure stands at 25% and almost 65% of the 13 million people who have received their shot are fully vaccinated, according to Business Insider.

South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination rollout improving

In the past two months, South Africa's vaccine rollout increased significantly especially with the programme first opening up for people 50 and above and to 35 and above

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Between the months of February and June, South Africa managed to get administered 3.2 million Covid-19 jabs, whereas in July approximately 4.5 million shots were administered, when the 50+ and later the 35+ adults became eligible to get the jab.

After the vaccine programme opened to all adults, South Africa recorded that one million vaccine doses were administered in four days, however, the country is struggling to meet its target of 300 000 doses a day.

According to Business Insider, the South African government is considering different approaches, such as reopening certain industries such as music festivals, sporting events and clubs to encourage people to get the jab.

SA 1 of 9 countries in Africa to hit vaccine target, herd immunity expected in December

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa has reached the global Covid-19 vaccination target in May, according to the World Health Assembly.

The rest of Africa is reportedly set to miss the vaccination global goal. SA set a formidable target of reaching herd immunity. The aim was to vaccinate 40 million people by the end of 2021. Deputy President David Mabuza made the announcement while visiting a township in Gauteng.

South Africa has set itself an ambitious target of reaching herd immunity of 40-million vaccinated people by the end of this year. This was announced by Deputy President David Mabuza while visiting Kagiso township west of Johannesburg.

A report by IOL stated more than 143 million vaccine doses have made their way to Africa. The cumulative number of people vaccinated is 39 million; this is just 3% of Africa's population. Last month, 21 million doses arrived in the connect.

Source: Briefly.co.za