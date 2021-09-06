SARS Comes After Kaizer Chiefs' Bobby Motaung for R90 Million Unpaid Taxes

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has found himself in trouble for tax evasion with SARS once again

The big boss has to pay R90 million to SARS as his company Nthwese Investment Holding Consortium still owes the massive figure

This is not the first time that Motaung is in the headlines for not paying tax, he was also wanted back in 2018

For failing to pay their company's taxes, the taxman has enlisted the help of liquidators to retrieve R90 million from controversial Kaizer Chiefs squad manager Bobby Motaung and his business partners.

The R90 million was part of a R97 million debt owed to the SA Revenue Service (SARS) by Nthwese Investment Holding Consortium, whose directors include Motaung, Herbert Theledi, Reitumetse Huntley and Job Sikhosana.

The liquidators, Herman Bester and Amanda Khanyisa Bikani, also accused Motaung and Co of fraudulently depositing approximately R8 million into Kaizer Holdings' account under the guise of a "loan" in their particulars of claim, according to a report by SundayWorld.

This is not the first time that Bobby Motaung has found himself in a bit of trouble with SARS. Back in 2018, the Kaizer Chiefs manager made headlines when he was slapped with a lawsuit.

According to documents obtained by Sunday World, Motaung was served with a letter of demand in June 2016 but allegedly failed to cooperate, causing the taxman to pursue legal action.

According to the annexures, Motaung's tax bill was R31 million at the time the initial letter of demand was received. The amount then increased to R44.7 million, according to a final letter of demand dated June 2016, according to SowetanLIVE.

According to the documents, the football manager was cautioned to pay in full within 10 business days of receiving the warning. He appears to have ignored the demands.

