Recovery: Itumeleng Khune Flexes His Fully Toned and Fit New Body

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is serving fitness goals on social media and his fans are totally here for it

Khune took to social media to show off his new physique and he's looking to be in the best shape he's been in a while

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to praise Khune for working so hard to get his body looking great

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is back and is looking better than ever. The star took to social media to show off his new fit body and he's totally loving it. Khune has come under scrutiny at times for his appearance and it looks like he's fighting back. He captioned his post:

"Be strong and focused. It will all fall into place eventually, time for recovery. Taking care of the small things to make big gains. #Recovery"

Khune has to fight for his place in the Kaizer Chiefs starting lineup as there are two other goalkeepers who are good enough to be number one. He recently missed out on a place to Bruce Bvuma, who has been showing incredible form lately.

It's not easy being an athlete as it comes with its own fair share of problems but Khune looks like he's got no issues with getting back to match fitness. Mzansi social media users were impressed with the goalkeeper's new guns. Check out the reactions below:

@preciousskhu said:

"I thank Mrs Khune for taking good care of you and the girls. Of course for giving you that priceless smile."

madidabhovungane commented:

"Lost so much weight my captain."

logic_057sa said:

"Now I can proudly call you Spiderman. Hard work pays off, great."

fanadkhumalo commented:

"Great shape Itu. It's time you regain your spot ngwenya."

thabo_van_der_mohaswa said:

"You look in good shape bro. Hopefully you'll be back in the starting line-up."

Itumeleng Khune shows off the awards sitting pretty in his house

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs player Itumeleng Khune gave his supporters a sneak peek into his "decorated" living area on Sunday afternoon. Khune has received a lot of criticism in recent years but his trophy case shows that a lot of it is undeserved.

Due to technical issues, the Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper was recently dropped from Stuart Baxter's side even though he was thought to be a regular starter. This happened only a few days after Baxter stated that Khune would be his first pick this season.

Itumeleng Khune used social media to brag about his impressive prize collection while also offering the public a glimpse into his life. Khune has been a member of Kaizer Chiefs since he was a youth.

