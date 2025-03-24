South African reality TV stars Zee Mofokeng and Sinaye Kotobe have made headlines once again

The two stars were spotted together having fun at the Big Brother Mzansi final watch party on Sunday, 23 March 2025

The video of the two stars looking all cosy together was shared by entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi

Hmmmm! Something is fishy here. South African reality TV stars Zee Mofokeng and Sinaye Kotobe have made headlines once again on social media after they had it abuzz recently.

The two former Big Brother Mzansi housemates were spotted looking cosy together at this season's finale watch party which was hosted at the Maracana restaurant in Sandton on Sunday, 23 March 2025.

The video of them having fun was posted by the entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi just days after it was rumoured that they had broken up.

A timeline of Zintle and Sinaye’s relationship

Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle ‘Zee’ Mofokeng connected on Big Brother Mzansi S’ya Mosha edition. The two officially became a couple after the show ended, with Sinaye allegedly dumping his girlfriend to pursue his relationship with Zee.

Sinaye and Zintle’s relationship has come with its perks. The couple has received endorsement deals, the latest being Bonang Matheba's House of BNG. Zintle has also built a loyal fanbase, which gifted her an eye-popping R100,000 in January.

Young Pappi reacts to Zee and Sinaye's fake relationship

Meanwhile, during the Big Brother Mzansi S'ya Mosha edition, Young Pappi confessed that he had developed feelings for Zee. She friend-zoned him and went on to date Sinaye Kotobe. In light of the latest allegations regarding Zee and Sinaye’s relationship, social media users have been tagging Young Pappi.

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate took to his X account and reacted to the alleged breakup between Zee and Sinaye. In a light-hearted post, Young Pappi asked netizens to stop tagging him under posts about Zee and Sinaye’s breakup. He then cheekily trolled the couple by revealing that he had just purchased a new home and jokingly asked for furniture donations. Young Pappi posted:

Please stop tagging me 😭 My life is so good. I just got an apartment. Please donate some furniture 🥹💐”

Zee and Sinaye's relationship exposed as alleged scam

Previously, Zintle Mofokeng and Sinaye Kotobe allegedly pulled the greatest heist of all time.

The former Big Brother Mzansi stars left many of their fans fuming on social media after it was revealed that their relationship was fake and that they allegedly pretended to be a couple to cash in some gifts from their fans.

Many netizens on social media dug deep and found pictures of Zintle's real boyfriend. @snazzy123222221 posted the photos of the real boyfriend on their Twitter (X) page.

