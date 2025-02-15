UFC illegal moves: the banned techniques that could end a fight

In the high-octane world of the UFC, where every move can determine victory or defeat, illegal moves in the UFC are not just minor infractions; they represent serious threats to fighter safety and the integrity of the sport.

Early UFC competitions had minimal rules; initially, the only rules were no biting and eye gouging. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The UFC was founded in 1993 by Art Davie, Bob Meyrowitz, and Rorion Gracie.

by Art Davie, Bob Meyrowitz, and Rorion Gracie. The UFC abides by the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts .

. The UFC showcases 11 weight divisions (eight men's and three women's).

List of UFC's illegal moves

In the UFC, certain moves are strictly prohibited to ensure the safety of fighters and maintain the integrity of the sport. Here are some of the notable illegal submissions in UFC:

1. Piledriving

Piledriving is a wrestling move that involves driving an opponent's head into the mat, which can cause severe spinal injuries. WWE also prohibits this move.

2. Fish hooking

The fish hooking technique involves inserting fingers into an opponent's mouth, nose, or other orifices and pulling. Although the move is taught as a defence move in martial arts, it is strictly prohibited by the UFC.

3. Eye poking/gouging

Eye poking occurs when a fighter's fingers, chin, or elbow make contact or are inserted into an opponent's eyes, which can cause serious injury. If a referee catches wind of an eye-poking move, he can temporarily stop the match for 5 minutes for the victim to recover.

4. Knees or kicks to the head of a grounded opponent

Knees or kicks to the head of a grounded opponent is an illegal move in the UFC. A fighter is regarded to be grounded if any other part of the body, apart from the soles of his feet, is bearing his weight. However, fighters can get away with hitting any other part of a grounded opponent’s body.

5. Low Blows

Strikes to the groin area are not allowed, and UFC fighters who deliver low blows may receive warnings or point deductions in the case of a repeat. The fighter hit with the low blow is usually given five minutes to recover, or the fight is discontinued if he can not continue.

6. Biting or spitting at an opponent

Biting or Spitting at an opponent is an illegal MMA move. Fighters are warned against using their teeth on an opponent, sometimes leading to disqualification from the championship. Additionally, you cannot spit on your opponent as it is considered unsportsmanlike.

7. Throat strike

Throat strikes or any attack directed at the throat, including grabbing the trachea, is considered an illegal move in the UFC. The move has led to serious UFC injuries and even deaths.

8. Swearing

Once in the octagon, fighters are prohibited from cursing or using foul language. Despite using abusive language in the fighting area being illegal, some top fighters are known for using profanity while fighting.

9. Small joint manipulation

Twisting or applying pressure to your opponent's fingers or toes is among the banned UFC moves. This is because smaller joints are more susceptible to injury and pain.

10. Grabbing the fence

At times, fighters may try to grab the fence and get up or hold their opponent in the clinch. Mostly, they get away with a warning or a knocking away of their hand by the referee. However, it can result in a point deduction or a reset at the centre of the octagon.

11. Soccer kicks

Soccer kicks, or penalty kicks (PK), are among the many banned UFC moves introduced in the early 2000s. The move involves kicking a grounded opponent or one attempting to get up. While some MMA promotions allow soccer kicks, doctors have warned that they may cause severe injuries.

Is it illegal to suplex in UFC?

Pulling a suplex technique during a UFC fight is allowed. However, it is a complicated move as strict rules govern it. A fighter is prohibited from throwing their opponent on their neck or head using a suplex as it may result in severe injuries.

Is headbutting allowed in UFC?

Although allowed in Lethwei, an MMA sport, headbutts in the UFC can cause severe and irreversible brain trauma or damage. Headbutts typically involve using a sturdy part of your skull as a striking instrument to your opponent’s most sensitive areas, like the nose.

Is the 12/6 elbow illegal in the UFC?

The 12/6 elbow is allowed in UFC fights. However, the move was banned until November 2024, when the Association of Boxing Commissions lifted the ban on this technique under the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.

Is hair-pulling illegal in the UFC?

Hair pulling is regarded as foul play in the UFC. Additionally, fighters are not allowed to use their hair to hold, strangle, or pull their opponent.

Is pinching allowed in UFC?

Pinching is not allowed in the UFC. Pinching is considered an illegal move in the UFC, along with other forms of gouging, such as clawing and twisting your opponent's skin.

Mike Davis (R) battles Fares Ziam (L) of France in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Consequences of illegal moves in the UFC

Consequences of illegal moves include:

Point deduction : For minor infractions, such as grabbing the fence or delivering a low blow, referees may issue a warning. If the offence is repeated, points can be deducted from the offending fighter's score.

: For minor infractions, such as grabbing the fence or delivering a low blow, referees may issue a warning. If the offence is repeated, points can be deducted from the offending fighter's score. Disqualification : Severe violations, such as spiking an opponent or committing acts like fish hooking, can lead to immediate disqualification from the match without prior warning.

: Severe violations, such as spiking an opponent or committing acts like fish hooking, can lead to immediate disqualification from the match without prior warning. Fight stoppage : The referee has the authority to stop the fight temporarily to assess the situation, especially if an illegal move causes injury to an opponent or disrupts the flow of the match.

: The referee has the authority to stop the fight temporarily to assess the situation, especially if an illegal move causes injury to an opponent or disrupts the flow of the match. Suspensions and fines : In some cases, fighters may face suspensions from future bouts or fines imposed by regulatory bodies for repeated or egregious violations.

: In some cases, fighters may face suspensions from future bouts or fines imposed by regulatory bodies for repeated or egregious violations. No contest ruling : If an illegal move significantly impacts the fight's outcome, it may be ruled a no contest, meaning neither fighter is declared the winner.

: If an illegal move significantly impacts the fight's outcome, it may be ruled a no contest, meaning neither fighter is declared the winner. Judges' consideration: In some cases, judges may not score a round if they believe an illegal move has significantly influenced its outcome.

Recognizing and respecting the rules surrounding illegal moves in the UFC is essential for both fighters and fans. These regulations not only safeguard the health and well-being of competitors but also uphold the spirit of martial arts as a discipline rooted in respect and honour.

READ ALSO: Meet the top Dagestani UFC fighters who dominated the octagon

Briefly.co.za published an article about UFC Dagestani fighters, known for their unique blend of skill, resilience, and cultural heritage.

From MMA legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov to rising stars like Islam Makhachev, Dagestani fighters have honed their unmatched grappling and wrestling skills over the years, making them powerful forces in the Octagon. Discover some of these champions.

Source: Briefly News