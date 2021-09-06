A set of quadruplets from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, broke a record by bagging degrees from Oxford Brookes University

The siblings bagged degrees in interior architecture, accounting and finance, law, and business and management

They described their time at the institution as memorable; two of the siblings bagged first class degrees

The adorable siblings have expressed gratitude to God and their parents for all they've done for them

Oxford Brookes University has had a set of quadruplets graduate from the institution for the first time in history.

BBC reports that Ayah, Abdelrahim, Osama, and Ahmad Shaaban are 20 years old who came from Dubai, United Arab Emirate, to study after finding out about the institution at a recruitment event.

The quadruplets have celebrated their achievements after bagging degrees from Oxford Brooke University. Photo credit: Oxford Brookes, SWFN

Source: UGC

Briefly News gathers that the quadruplets bagged degrees in interior architecture, accounting and finance, law, and business and management.

According to Ahmad who bagged a first class degree, it was easy to adapt to life in Oxford with his three siblings.

Osama who also bagged first class said:

"My experience was definitely joyous and memorable."

According to Metro, Abdelrahim bagged a degree in accounting and finance, Osama read law, Ahmad studied business and management, while Ayah bagged a degree in interior architecture.

Abdelrahim graduated with a second class upper while Ayah bagged a second class lower.

Ahmad said:

"We have always lived together, and we wanted to stick to that because we are so close."

The adorable siblings, who said they are very proud of themselves and what they've achieved, expressed gratitude to God and their parents for their unwavering support and guidance.

