Cyril Ramaphosa Wishes Zuma 'Quick Recovery at Home' After Medical Parole

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) have welcomed the decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole

Ramaphosa, who previously said Zuma's incarceration was a sad moment, wished him a speedy recovery at home surrounded by his loved ones

Zuma's release also comes amid his fraud and corruption trial, which was postponed to 9 and 10 September

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party have welcomed Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser's decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed on Sunday that Zuma would serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence at his home in Nkandla.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser's decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole.

This comes after a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judgement found him guilty of contempt of court on the back of his refusal to testify before the Zondo Commission earlier this year.

However, the reason given for the former statesman's early release was his ailing health, according to a News24 report.

Zuma's incarceration was a sad moment

On Monday, amid his African National Congress (ANC) NEC lekgotla address, Ramaphosa spoke clearly about his party's stance on Zuma's medical parole.

On the subject of his predecessor's ill-health, Ramaphosa, who previously said Zuma's incarceration was a sad moment, wished him a speedy recovery at home surrounded by his loved ones.

"We have taken note of the decision to release Comrade Jacob Zuma from incarceration on medical parole, which we welcome," declared Ramaphosa.

"We heard that he is not well and we would like to wish him quick recovery as he is restored back to his home to be with his loved ones."

Release comes amid pending fraud and corruption trial

SowetanLIVE reported that the department said there was nothing untoward about Zuma’s release, which comes just short of two months after Zuma was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma was admitted to the military hospital for a routine check-up after which Zuma reportedly underwent a procedure on 14 August, the medical condition of which remains undisclosed.

His release also comes amid his pending fraud and corruption trial, which was postponed to 9 and 10 September.

Prisoners' Rights Organisation calls for other ill inmates to be granted medical parole

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that the South African Prisoners' Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr) wants to see that all prisoners are given the same treatment as Zuma.

The organisation has requested the Department of Correctional Services to consider releasing other detainees with similar or worse health statuses than Zuma on medical parole.

According to a report by SowetanLIVE, Golden Miles Bhudu, Sapohr spokesperson, says the organisation is not opposed to the medical recommendations made by Zuma's medical team and are also not in the position to do so.

Source: Briefly.co.za