A prisoners' rights movement is advocating for other inmates that may be terminally ill to be released on medical parole like Jacob Zuma

The organisation says it cannot comment on the medical report offered by Zuma's doctors but is happy with the decision taken by the Department of Correctional Services

The organisation further stated that this decision was an opportunity for the department to consider other inmates for medical parole

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Prisoners' Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr) wants to see that all prisoners are given the same treatment as former president Jacob Zuma.

The organisation has requested the Department of Correctional Services to consider releasing other detainees with similar or worse health statuses than Zuma on medical parole.

The SA Prisoners' Rights Organisation for Human Rights is calling for other ill prisoners to be granted medical parole like Jacob Zuma. Image: Nelson Ching

According to a report by SowetanLIVE, Golden Miles Bhudu, Sapohr spokesperson, says the organisation is not opposed to the medical recommendations made by Zuma's medical team and are also not in the position to do so.

Bhudu in fact stated that they were happy with the decision made by the Department of Correctional Services and would like to see the same processes applied to other inmates.

He further stated that the organisation hoped that the department would ensure that medical parole regulations are followed and applied to the prisoners. The organisation has stated that they have lost count of the number of inmates who have died in prisons due to neglect or mistreatment.

According to TimesLIVE, Zuma's release on medical parole means that he will serve the rest of his 15-month sentence under community corrections. Zuma will be obligated to abide by the conditions set out by the department. Zuma will also be under supervision until serving out his full sentence.

