A local taxi driver has surprised Mzansi with his clean-cut appearance

The dapper-looking driver rocked a black dress shirt and trousers to work, receiving many positive reactions from social media users

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing even more interesting thoughts on the pic

A local taxi driver is getting all the love on social media after showing off his dapper outfit. The young man looked ready for work in a corporate environment and many South Africans were surprised to see a taxi driver so well-dressed.

, Twitter user @ChavaniJelly shared a pic of the young man.

"Clean Taxi With A Clean Driver #Mageza #VillageBoy," he captioned the inspirational post.

Looking at the snap, it's clear the young man is super proud to be doing such an important job. His black buttoned shirt and checked pants are perfectly complemented by an excellent choice of light brown leather shoes and a snazzy wristwatch.

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the clean-cut taxi driver. Many people were grateful to see such a positive transformation in the taxi industry.

Check out some of the other interesting comments below:

@Thembisile_Q said:

"I'm loving this transformation in your industry. Keep it up."

@Cecilia70619248 said:

"He is looking handsome and clean. I can wait for his taxi any time with a smile."

@Bongs90209970 said:

"Some taxi drivers are gonna hate him for being clean. He is betraying the masses."

@BulelaniMzamo said:

"I know a guy who once did this because all his casual clothes were wet, they ended up calling him ‘Conference’."

@Djandy_kay said:

"Yoh, I hope you're not giving them red cards for eating inside the taxi."

@J0zigirl said:

"Damn, this is how taxi drivers dress these days."

