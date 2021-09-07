Mu: Variant of Interest Being Observed by SA Experts as It Plagues Other Nations

Health officials active in South Africa confirmed that an effort will continue to be made to study a new variant of Covid19 called Mu reportedly derived from the Pango lineage

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) stated that they will be actively monitoring the Mu varient and observe any developments

The Mu variant has been located in Asia, America, South America and Europe after initially being identified in January earlier this year

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently classified the B.1.621 from the Pango lineage.

The Mu is a variant of interest, according to reports. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), on Monday, 6 September, confirmed that they were keeping an eye out for the new variant.

The Mu variant was first located in January earlier this year. It has since spread to Asia, America, South America as well as Europe.

NICD's Dr Jinal Bhiman revealed that there had not yet been any confirmed cases of Mu in South Africa. Bhiman stated that the variant is a Beta one and is significantly more resistant to immune response. It is suspected that this variant may be more transmissibility.

It is unclear how this variant fares against the Delta, according to EWN. Reports by The Witness stated that Mu is brought in within the protein with a spije. Many of these spike proteins have been identified in various variants of interests.

The Mu variant is defined by variations within the spike protein, many of which have been seen before in other VOIs or variants of concern (VOCs) including Beta and Delta.

