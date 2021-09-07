The news of former president Jacob Zuma receiving medical parole has garnered different reactions from political parties

Political organisations such as the United Democratic Movement and the African National Congress are not opposed to Zuma's medical parole

Parties such as One Movement SA, the Democratic Alliance and the Congress of the People are demanding explanations from National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - More and more political organisations are calling on the National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser to lay out the reasons that led to former President Jacob Zuma being granted medical parole.

There have been numerous reactions from different political organisations since the news broke that Zuma will not be returning to prison to finish serving his 15-month sentence.

National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser is being asked by political parties to explain why Jacob Zuma was granted medical parole. Images: @ComradeMDU & Nelson Ching

Source: Twitter

ANC and UDM welcome Zuma's medical parole

The African National Congress, through President Cyril Ramaphosa, stated on Monday that the party welcomed the decision made by Fraser and wished the former president recovered from his unspecified illness soon, according to a report by eNCA.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The United Democratic Movement is of the belief that due to his ill health, Zuma is deserving of medical parole. Leaders of the party stated that Zuma's ailing health is known to the public, according to EWN.

DA wants answers about Jacob Zuma's medical parole decision

The Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen is demanding answers as to how the decision to grant Zuma medical parole was reached.

Steenhuisen says the party will call on Fraser to come before Parliament to answer numerous questions the DA has about Zuma's medical parole, according to SABC News.

Steenhuisen does not believe that Zuma's medical parole was granted to him based on medical issues but rather political motives are at play. Steenhusien says that Zuma's release mirrors Schabir Shaik's release on medical parole in 2009.

The DA's call for answers from the National Commissioner of Correctional Services is echoed by One Movement SA and Cope, according to EWN.

Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, foundation welcomes news

Briefly News previously reported that former South African president Jacob Zuma has reportedly been released from jail on medical parole. The news was confirmed by the Department of Correctional Services on Sunday, 5 September.

In a statement, the department revealed that Zuma's medical prole entails that he must complete his prison sentence. This means Zuma will have a set of conditions he has to follow as well as supervision.

The former president's foundation has welcomed the decision with open arms. Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, stated over the weekend that Msholizi was still in hospital.

A report by SowetanLIVE revealed that the former president has been in prison since July after a contempt of court charge. This was a Constitutional Court ruling as Zuma refused their summons to attend the Zondo Commission.

Source: Briefly.co.za