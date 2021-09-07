Skeem Saam: Mzansi Reacts to Pretty After She Receives the “Good” News

Skeem Saam is the gift that keeps on giving and Mzansi loves the latest drama the hit show dished up

Fans of the soapie were surprised when Pretty got a call from the doctor and heard the "good" news

Mzansi took to social media to share their reaction to Pretty's reaction when she learned that she was pregnant

Fans of South Africa's favourite soapie have taken to social media to react to the latest drama on Skeem Saam.

Pretty Seakamela got a call from the doctor and what she learned changed her life in a matter of seconds.

Pretty's whole world was turned upside down by a single phone call. Photo credit: @QJaynee

Source: Twitter

Fans of the show were shocked at how Pretty reacted when she learned that she was pregnant.

Social media users turn to the internet after seeing how Pretty reacted to the "good" news

@sypho_1234:

"I pray that MaNtuli finds out so she can give Lehasa a beating of the century on Fanie's behalf... "NginguMaNtuli kai 1 angibhenya angisiye insangu #SkeemSaam"

@saintmanadgt:

"Y'all remember back in high school when Leshole predicted Pretty falling pregnant while... Kodwa haai never mind."

@MxmHer:

" Pretty Seakamela I have good news regarding your pregnancy, your test results came back positive you are pregnant" #SkeemSaam

@geezylady:

"Why do y'all assume it's Lehasa's baby? Could be Kat's Thinking facePerson tipping hand#SkeemSaam."

@iiam_riri:

"The way Pretty wailed that's how I'd also wail if I found out that I'm pregnant nka screamer gore."

Source: Briefly.co.za