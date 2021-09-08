Duduzile Zuma Claps Back at Father’s Critics: “Haters Must Heal”

The granting of medical parole to former president Jacob Zuma was met with mixed reactions by the nation, however, his daughter has remained a resolute supporter

Duduzile Zuma took to social media in support of her recently released father and the former president to push back at those adamant to see her father punished

Support for former president Msholozi still remains strong as the country fell into a state of unrest following his incarceration, while others feel he needs to be held accountable for his actions

The premature release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison due to medical parole has been met with both support and animosity. It is no surprise that Zuma has received support from his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as she takes to social media to express her support.

Politics does not negate family. Despite the public opinion of her father, Duduzile Zuma refuses to jump on the bandwagon of those determined to see him punished. Instead, Duduzile chose to push back at those targeting her father as posts:

"Haters must heal. It’s [former] President Zuma Day, all day!”

Many believe former president Jacob Zuma should be held accountable for more than simply contempt of court while many others believe him to be the saviour the country needs, as evidenced by the utter chaos caused by the former president's release.

Take a look at some of the comments left under Duduzile's post:

@Shabisto12 said:

"It's your father who needs to heal, apparently, he is not well."

@MellerMmetla stated:

"Just imagine a constitutional delinquent being called a president, my foot."

@MogomotsiLebot2 shared:

"You're worried about the wrong people healing. Look closer to home."

Mzansi reacts to Duduzile Zuma's video showing Msholozi dancing with friends

In other news about the former president, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile has shared a controversial video on social media where a group of people are dancing with her father. The embattled president is set to be released from prison on medical parole and Dudu's dad is definitely in a celebratory mood.

Zuma shared the video on social media and it is going viral as it attracts different reactions from her followers. Some people are questioning the account holder on why Msholozi and friends are not wearing face masks.

Duduzile wrote on Twitter:

“H.E J G Zuma… Trending on a Tuesday. #PresidentZuma”

