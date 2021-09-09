South African social media users are wowed by a sweet love story of a young couple that started dating in 2011

The two lovebirds are now married and have children and their love story was shared on social media and it's receiving good reactions

Many social networkers are left feeling envious but still wish the radiant lovers the best of luck as they are really blessed

Kabelo is trending on social media after sharing a thread of a lovely couple who started dating as teenage sweethearts back in 2011. The local guy headed online to share a thread detailing the couple’s love journey.

According to the frequent social media user, @KabeloMohlah02, the two lovebirds were just kids back in 2011 when the unnamed guy was blown away by his lovely wife.

Looking at a number of screenshots on Twitter, Mzansi is also attracted to the tale and there is a massive response from his social media friends.

According to his wife, @Zinhle76547137, her hubby is a sports fan and seems to follow Orlando Pirates. She also posted an image, saying they used to attend live matches at the stadium, even if it was really cold.

He wrote on his page:

“Love story thread.”

One local couple is a hit after falling in love in 2011. Image: @KabeloMohlah02/Twitter

The post reads:

@XhosGuy05 said:

“Wow, to think from 2011 to 2020 I was in nine failed relationships. Yho into zaseMonti.”

@SiphiweCindi1 said:

“Mina more than 50.”

@ThatoBass_TB said:

“Your husband is a familiar face, I'm trying to think where I know him. Hasn't he worked in the Vaal? Or studied at NWU?”

@Zinhle76547137 said:

“Thank you so much for sharing my thread.”

@AjaxFiko said:

“So this was a false alarm... I thought things would get interesting.”

@Cici_Za said:

“Indlela bengiminye ngayo ukuthi le thread ingapheli kabuhlungu, I'm relieved, this beautiful and inspiring.”

@Terajeke said:

“Sad part yile yosweleka kwe brother yakhe, then the miscarriage... ayilulanga tuuu. All in all its a very nice story.”

@LesegoDisibio said:

“Some people are blessed... so many years together and some of us, 6 months in a relationship ya simolola pula ya matlakadibe.”

@SYL_Axo said:

“Love is real, you just have to believe, be patient and never take decisions with anger... Always know trust starts within before it goes somewhere else...”

@Tee_Mfundisi said:

“All this time when I'm reading I'm thinking, 'They better not break up, they better not break up...' Sooo beautiful.”

