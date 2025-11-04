Chidimma Adetshina shared more photos of herself enjoying her stay in South Africa

She wowed her Instagram followers with two posts showing off her glamorous outfits

Social media users suggested she try acting, while others compared her to an American musician

Chidimma Adetshina shared more photos of herself in Cape Town. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina has done it again! The Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 queen had fans gushing over her beauty on social media after sharing photos of herself serving looks while enjoying herself in Cape Town.

The former Miss South Africa contestant previously shared photos of herself sipping cocktails in Cape Town and hitting the gym. Chidimma Adetshina continues to enjoy her stay in Cape Town and has recently shared photos of herself soaking in the sights. She shared the posts with motivational captions.

Chidimma Adetshina continues living it up in Cape Town

In a post shared on Saturday, 1 November 2025, on her official Instagram account, Chidimma Adetshina wore a two-piece purple sequined outfit. She captioned the photos with a reflective and motivational message about self-growth and personal development. The post was captioned:

“Sometimes you need to pause, realign, and pour into yourself. The best version of you requires peace, patience, and private progress. I’ve been working, learning, unlearning, and becoming. The glow hits different when it’s from within. ✨”

See the post below:

In another post shared on Monday, 3 November 2025, Chidimma Adetshina shared photos of herself wearing a floor-length gown on the street. She shared a message of self-empowerment and resilience. The post was captioned:

“Embracing the woman that I am; bold enough to stand alone, wise enough to know my worth, and strong enough to keep evolving. I’ve walked through storms, learned from pain, and turned every challenge into purpose.”

See the post below:

Social media reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's Cape Town style

The public's response has been equally enthusiastic. In the comments below both posts, social media users gushed over Chidimma Adetshina’s beauty and shared words of encouragement. Others suggested that Chidimma Adetshina should follow in Zozibini Tunzi’s footsteps and venture into acting, while some compared her with American singer Kelly Rowland.

Here are some of the comments:

eve_daisies said:

“You’re so beautiful, Miss Universe Africa, Miss South Africa finalist 😍 We love you for being you! Keep shining and don’t let anyone deem your light 🔥”

agunbiadegoodness gushed:

“The mother that mothered their mother 🤭🤭🤭❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑 step on necks baby 🔥🔥🔥”

chideraodolu suggested:

“Chichi, please go into acting as well 😩😩 Ruth Kadiri production is good for you.”

moniqueeee._2 said:

“You resemble Kelly Rowland 😍”

surprise.masupiey asked:

“Chichi, what have we done to deserve all this🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️”

Chidimma Adetshina's photos in Cape Town sparked reactions. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina confirms her return to South Africa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africa-born beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina confirmed that she had returned to South Africa.

The former Miss South Africa contestant confirmed her return by sharing her location and a video on her official Instagram account. Several South Africans took to social media to express criticism of both the Department of Home Affairs and the model.

Source: Briefly News