Dingaan Thobela's father, Godfrey, is still fighting over the boxer's estate with his son's children

The veteran boxer's father previously made headlines when he took his grandchildren to court and requested DNA tests

South Africans on social media slammed the boxer's father over the weekend, as they are convinced that Godfrey wants to keep the money

SA reacts to Dingaan Thobela's father blocking the boxer's kids from claiming his estate.

Source: Twitter

Dingaan Thobela's father, Godfrey, continues to fight with his grandchildren for his son's estate a year after the boxer passed away.

The late boxer's father has received criticism on social media since the passing of his popular son in April 2024.

News24 reported on its X account on Sunday, 2 November 2025, that a tug of war over the estate of deceased boxing legend Dingaan Thobela has taken a new turn after the boxer's father, Godfrey, claimed that none of Dingaan's 11 children should benefit from his estate because they were introduced to the family after birth.

South Africans slam Dingaan's father

@setlhalokat said:

"Dingaan Thobela's dad must stop with embarrassing tendencies; he is too old to be behaving this way."

@mabizza21210 reacted:

"In South Africa, there is an 80% chance that when you die, your kids will be deprived of their inheritance by your birth family members. They will use useless cultural excuses to justify their actions. Cultural beliefs are always situational and never based on real principles."

@akiMokoena7 wrote:

"He's old and will probably tap out soon. What's he doing fighting for money and assets when he should be getting right with the Lord?"

@thato_stalion replied:

"Some lawyers are evil and lack ethics, I mean, why would you advise your client to pursue a case knowing very well there’s no basis for it, it’s the money you're after. Even a first-year law student knows what the father is claiming has no legal basis."

@LimpopoLadyy responded:

"Lol, someone tell him it doesn't matter in our laws. Children have a right to benefit from their parents, regardless of circumstances."

@mufasa2030 said:

"The father is greedy. He has no say in the son’s estate when Dingaan’s kids are alive."

@MrOdiLos wrote:

"Eh banna, so Monnamoholo ha foke bana grand, grand," (the old man doesn't care about his grandchildren).

@Oletta15148998 commented:

"The law in this country, fortunately, doesn't work like that. The executor must explain to him the legal position."

@Fiqqzaro reacted:

"Hamba Godfrey. Didn’t the father acknowledge his kids?"

@Feliza201624122 wrote:

"Our sister dodged the bullet here. The situation is getting insane."

@OpreationCastle

"Customary law experts have a case here."

Dingaan Thobela's father, Godfrey, is at war with the boxer's kids. Images: Getty Images

Source: UGC

‘The Rose of Soweto’ boxing legend Dingaan Thobela dies

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that tributes poured in from all over Mzansi after the with on Monday, 29 April 2024.

Known as the Rose of Soweto, Thobela was a three-time world champion who passed away at his home at the age of 57 after battling illness.

Local netizens shared their condolences with the family of the boxing legend, who had 40 wins in 56 matches.

