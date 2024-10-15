Dingaan Thobela's father, Godfrey, is reportedly fighting over his estate with his late son's children

The late veteran boxer's dad is allegedly taking his grandchildren to court and requested DNA tests to prove they're indeed related

Despite his suspicions, Mzansi is convinced that Godfrey wants the money all to himself

Dingaan Thobela’s dad allegedly requested DNA tests to prove that the late boxer's kids were his. Images: MDNnewss, Themba_TT

It appears that things haven't been going well since Dingaan Thobela passed away, now that his family is fighting over his assets.

Dingaan Thobela's father reportedly takes kids to court

Months after South African boxing legend, Dingaan Thobela died, it has been reported that his death caused a strain within his family.

The "Rose of Soweto" died on 29 April 2024, and his estate has reportedly caused a divide as his father, Godfrey, fights with his grandchildren over his late son's assets.

According to ZiMoja, Mr Thobela is taking 10 of his son's 13 children to court and has requested DNA tests to prove they're indeed related, claiming that his son was always uncertain about being their real father:

"He always expressed uncertainty and doubts about fathering some of the children."

Mzansi reacts to Dingaan Thobela family drama

Peeps are stunned by Dingaan's complex life and suspect that his dad wants all the money for himself:

Vince2701Vince said:

"Kunzima, khehla wants his son's estate to himself."

RamafaloMoses wrote:

"Greedy old man!"

Just_Lem_ suspected:

"He wants all the money to himself."

JoemanMakashane asked:

"Dingaan Thobela was fine with his kids. Why is his evil father causing chaos amongst Dingaan's children?"

RamafaloMoses posted:

"If the old man suspected that those children were not his son's kids, why didn't he tell his son while still alive to take a paternity test by himself? What if he is not Dingane's biological father? If Dingane called them his children and maintained them, then they're his children."

JohannesNdlang1 said it was pointless:

"Doesn't matter; the guy was broke when he died."

Meanwhile, others supported Mr Thobela's wishes, saying the tests were necessary:

Planet_Bii said:

"Every man should do a DNA test as soon as their children are born. It's still not too late for children as old as 60 to do their own DNA; he might not be your dad, buddy."

Nozinga1717 wrote:

"If he suspects something, then why not?"

Calvin_Rib supporters Mr Thobela:

"Good move."

