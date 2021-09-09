Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema wished her baby daddy Tinotenda Chinyani a happy birthday in a sweet post on social media

Expressing her love and gratitude, Simz thanked Tino for being the best father ever and for giving her baby Tiyani

Simz’s people were taken aback by her special birthday post and took to the comment section to gush over their love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema took time to make her man Tinotenda Chinyani feels special on his birthday. Ah, to be in love!

Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema wished her baby daddy Tinotenda Chinyani in a heartfelt post on social media. Image: @simzngema.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media on Tino’s birthday, 9 September, Simz shared a sweet family snap, letting Tino know just how much she means to him. Tino has made Simz proud on so many levels.

In the heartfelt post, Simz congratulated Tino on becoming the man he has strived to be and she says, “It’s beautiful to see.”

Touching on their biggest blessing, baby Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chiyani, Simz thanked Tino for being such an incredible father and for giving her Tiyani.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“You are an amazing father to our son and I will forever be grateful for the gift you’ve given me.”

Simz posted:

Seeing Simz’s touching post, fans, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section to wish Tino and to comment on the pureness of their love.

@thembekatsatsa commented on Simz and Tino’s bond:

“If God has got your back was a person ❤️”

@queen_hlengi_4399 wished Tino:

“Oh man love is beautiful. Happy birthday sbari wethu ❤️”

@raisibe_babili gushed over the beautiful fam:

“❤️ May the good Lord bless your beautiful family ”

@tebatso_mohlala1 spread the love:

“❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday to him.”

Tinotenda Chinyani shows off his gorgeous family, truly blessed

South African-based model, actor and television personality Tinotenda Chinyani is a proud family man. 'Dad' really looks good on Tino, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with some family photos, Tino proudly showed off his beautiful family. Tino’s baby momma Simphiwe Ngema looked stunning, as always, and their baby boy Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chiyani is a real heart-smelter.

Seeing Tino’s sweet post, fans took to the comment section to let him know just how blessed he is. Family is a gift that should never be taken for granted, and peeps love it that Tino respects his people to the highest degree.

@AgriculturQueen commented on how happy Tino makes Simz:

“Simz is such a lover. She is happy, she found the ONE. Tino is such a good Dad.”

@paballo_patsa can’t get over how gorgeous Simz is:

“What a beautiful family. Simz looks amazing.”

@JaxB125 gushed over baby Tiyani:

Source: Briefly.co.za