Cop Arrested Along With 8 Others in Connection With Armed Robbery

Fifteen armed suspected held up security guards and officials at a pension payout point

They made off with a large amount of cash and the weapons belonging to the security guards

The police responded rapidly when alerted to the crime and two suspects were immediately arrested followed by seven the next day

One of the suspects that were arrested is a police constable from the Hlabisa police station

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

9 people were taken into custody by the police including a police constable. They were arrested in relation to an armed robbery while officials were dispensing pension payments.

They made off with a large amount of money as well as the four weapons that had belonged to the security guards.

A police officer was arrested along with eight other suspects linked to a pension paypoint robbery. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Police forces in the area immediately mobilised to intercept the thieves. The police sealed off escape routes.

A vehicle with occupants was stopped when it appeared that they were trying to flee the area. One of them was a police constable from the Hlabisa police station according to the Daily Sun.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Seven more people were arrested on Saturday morning and the guns belonging to the security guards.

News24 reported that an undisclosed amount of money was also recovered during the arrest.

In total, nine people were arrested and the police hope to arrest the remaining six suspects soon.

Haibo: 4 suspects arrested by police with R2 million in counterfeit cash

Earlier, Briefly News reported that police officers have arrested four suspects, two males and two females. They were in possession of R2 million in counterfeit notes.

The police arrested the suspect in Aukland Park following intelligence gathered.

The police were tipped off that the suspected were in possession of counterfeit money and allegedly planning to commit a crime.

The notes were confirmed as fake after the police consulted with the Reserve Bank.

"Victim fires back": Video shows attempted bank robbery being foiled, SA reacts

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that video footage of a local man stopping a robbery in progress has social media buzzing. The exact day of the incident cannot be confirmed but it seems the attempted robbery took place near Musgrave Road in Durban.

Heading online, @Abramjee shared the nail-biting video footage.

In the short clip, robbers attempt to get away with the cash they've taken before a victim nearby decides to intervene. The unknown man opens fire on the two robbers and it seems he hits one of the thieves as he tries to scale a fence.

Source: Briefly.co.za