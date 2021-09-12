This week in the world of sports SARS is after Kaizer Chiefs' Bobby Motaung for R90 million in unpaid taxes, Mamelodi Sundowns partners with LaLiga and Top Global Technical Experts and Itumeleng Khune is looking good.

In addition, Briefly News takes a look inside Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester mansion and Cristiano Ronaldo does not let his mom watch his big games.

1. SARS Comes After Kaizer Chiefs' Bobby Motaung for R90 Million Unpaid Taxes

For failing to pay their company's taxes, the taxman has enlisted the help of liquidators to retrieve R90 million from controversial Kaizer Chiefs squad manager Bobby Motaung and his business partners.

SARS is looking to retrieve R90 million from football manager Bobby Motaung. Image: @KaizerChiefs

The R90 million was part of a R97 million debt owed to the SA Revenue Service (SARS) by Nthwese Investment Holding Consortium, whose directors include Motaung, Herbert Theledi, Reitumetse Huntley and Job Sikhosana.

2. Mamelodi Sundowns Partners with LaLiga and Top Global Technical Experts

Mamelodi Sundowns president Tlhopie Motsepe is planning to take the Sundowns brand to the global scene, according to the latest media reports. The young Motsepe became the president after his father, Patrice, was voted as the president of the Confederation of African Football last year.

IOL reports that the young football boss recently invited top technical experts who visited Chloorkop to share ideas with his technical team members.

3. Recovery: Itumeleng Khune Flexes His Fully Toned and Fit New Body

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is back and is looking better than ever. The star took to social media to show off his new fit body and he's totally loving it. Khune has come under scrutiny at times for his appearance and it looks like he's fighting back. He captioned his post:

"Be strong and focused. It will all fall into place eventually, time for recovery. Taking care of the small things to make big gains. #Recovery"

4. Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's Exquisitely Luxurious Manchester Mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly set up home in a multi-million-pound mansion in Manchester where he will be staying following his return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo rejoined Man United in the summer from Juventus, nearly 12 years after he left the club for Real Madrid.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo Bans Mother From Watching His Games, Gives Big Reason That Will Stun Fans

Dolores who is the precious mother of Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned from watching big games by his star son who gave heath condition as the rationale for his decision.

Football fans in England and many part of the world are currently waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for Manchester United in the Premier League having rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus.

Source: Briefly.co.za