"What's Wrong With Cyril?": Ramaphosa's 'Madiba Shirt' Thrown Major Shade Online

President Cyril Ramaphosa is getting some major shade served to him on social media, courtesy of his recent infamous taste in fashion

Hosting his usual Sunday family meeting, Ramaphosa thought it would be a good idea to revive an old fashion item – the Madiba shirt

His remarks about the vaccine roll-out, and the importance of getting the jab, were rivalled by discussions about the shirt

Briefly News zoned in on the social media furore to bring readers the funny reactions as users went in on the black and white clothing piece

President Cyril Ramaphosa is getting some major shade served to him on social media, courtesy of his recent infamous taste in fashion.

What fashion item or items, you ask? Well, this comes in the form of a shirt that is eerily reminiscent of the sort only one man could rock and look stylish while at it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is getting some major shade served to him on social media, courtesy of his recent infamous taste in fashion.

You guessed it, the famous Nelson Mandela shirt, or as some would call it, "Madiba shirt". Hosting his usual Sunday family meeting, Ramaphosa thought it would be a good idea to revive the old fashion item.

Eased lockdown restrictions announced

During the highly-anticipated address, the president provided the nation with an update on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His remarks about the vaccine roll-out programme, and the importance of getting the jab, were rivalled by discussions about the shirt he wore for the scheduled address.

However, an unassuming Ramaphosa cut a confident figure as he announced an adjusted lockdown Alert Level 2, a move that Saffas en masse welcomed.

Saffas take huge digs at Cyril's 'Madiba shirt'

Briefly News zoned in on the social media furore as users went in on the black and white clothing piece to bring readers the funny reactions.

@XolaniNgcobo167 said:

"President Cyril Ramaphosa is wearing a Madiba shirt. Hai the country is officially open. Happy Freedom Day."

@Real_Precious_M observed:

"That's definitely a Madiba shirt he's wearing."

@kay_mahapa wrote:

"Cyril with the Madiba shirt. Sign language interpreter with the Madiba line on his head. Ne ele tombstone unveiling today kgane?"

@IamBreezy_SA aired:

"Cyril rocking a Madiba shirt, isn't he cute?"

@taydo_08 joked:

"The Madiba shirt definitely suggested that it’s about to get ‘groovy’."

Source: Briefly.co.za