Maggz, slams Bongani Fassie, says he almost went to jail, because of the producer

Maggz has slammed Bongani Fassie for almost taking his rap career down the drain a few years back

The rapper shared that he almost went to prison for 15 years after they allegedly stole equipment belonging to music boss Lance Stehr

The musician said he did not even get a chance to record music for two years because of the trouble Bongani put him through

Maggz has criticised Bongani Fassie for almost ruining his rap career. The rapper alleged that he almost spent 15 years in jail because of Brenda Fassie's son.

Maggz was a guest on the latest episode of MacG's show, Podcast and Chill with MacG. He shared that he's not on good terms with the music producer.

Maggz shared that their troubles with the law began when the controversial record producer asked him for help when he was moving his alleged studio equipment to another spot. Popular music exec Lance Stehr then accused both of them of stealing his pricey equipment.

The artist told MacG and his crew that he attended the case for two years which is why he has not been able to work on his music, according to SAHipHopMag.

Maggz said what made matters worst between them is that Bongani started acting differently when they were attending the case. The star shared that he's not willing to smoke the peace pipe with Bongani.

