PSL side Cape Town City suffered a blow in their pursuit of a new coach after they parted ways with Turkish tactician Muhsin Ertugral

The Cape Town-based side parted ways with Ertugral after a loss of form that saw them suffer an 11-game winless streak in all competitions

Local football fans reacted on social media to say City could face a relegation battle this season, while they backed Ertugral to find a new job

Following their decision to part ways with Muhsin Ertgural, Cape Town City hit a roadblock in their pursuit of a new head coach.

Dutch coach Andries Ulderink was linked with the City job next season, but he has since accepted an offer from Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

Muhsin Ertugral has left Cape Town City and will be temporarily replaced by Diego Peral. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

Following Ertugral’s dismissal, the PSL side will be coached by Diego Peral till next season with Lebogang Manyama and Roger de Sa serving as assistants.

Cape Town City faces a struggle to replace Muhsin Ertugral

Ulderlink's comments was expressed in the tweet below:

According to KickOff per Dutch outlet Telegraaf, Ulderink has accepted a new job despite reports suggesting he had a deal with City while he was seen attending games in Mzansi.

Ulderink said:

“I had no intention of going to work anywhere. That’s why I started talking to Rangers about leaving. My contract was terminated with the agreement that I would not take another job this season and instead spend time with my family. Then when Antwerp called, everything changed. So I called Rangers about my contractual obligations and they allowed me to take the job.”

Ertugral's exit was confirmed in the tweet below:

City have struggled this season

After a good start under Ertugral that saw them beat both Soweto giants, City struggled for form and are currently two points above the relegation zone.

The side was also affected by the recent suspension of Manyama as they continued their push to end their 11-game winless streak in all competitions.

Ertugral is the second coach to leave City this season after the club parted ways with Eric Tinkler in December 2024, before he joined Sekhukhune United as their new head coach.

Dutch coach Andries Ulderink accepted a job at Royal Antwerp amid links to Cape Town City. Image: Tom Goyvaerts/Belga Mag.

Source: Getty Images

Fans predict tough times for City

Local football fans reacted on social media to say City will struggle this season, while they backed the experienced Ertugral to find a new job.

Dvamza Mona felt for Ertugral:

“There’s a lot that has changed in football now so the likes of Mushin can’t cope with the current tactics, style of play, technology etc. He must retire from coaching and do something else.”

Bheki Joseph Mathebula said Erutugral will get a new job:

“Coaches are very lucky people, he will be called by another club soon. These people don't know the taste of being unemployed.”

Jan Thabiso said Ertugral started well:

“He started like a house on fire, beating both Soweto giants, but ran out of steam.”

Skhumbuzo Skeelo Mamabulo made a prediction:

“This team or Supersport United will be relegated, mark my words.”

Papag Gift Sibanda made a suggestion:

“Seema is available; they must not waste time.”

Former Bafana Bafana star returns to the PSL

As reported by Briefly News, former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero has joined PSL side Cape Town City.

Serero joined the Cape Town-based side to end his 14-year absence from Mzansi after plying his trade in the Netherlands and Asia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News