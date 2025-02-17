Lebogang Manyama will miss the next match after receiving a red card in Cape Town City defeat to Magesi

Mamelodi Sundowns' Tashreeq Matthews will be sidelined for two games following his red card for a dangerous studs-up challenge

Kabelo Dlamini (Orlando Pirates) and Samkelo Zwane (Kaizer Chiefs) are both suspended after accumulating four yellow cards

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed several key suspensions ahead of the upcoming league matches, impacting some of the top teams in South African football. Cape Town City, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs will all be without crucial players or coaching staff in their upcoming fixtures.

Cape Town City to Face Key Coaching Absence

Cape Town City will be without their assistant coach, Lebogang Manyama, for their next match following his red card during the defeat to Magesi in Polokwane.

Manyama’s suspension is a significant setback for the club, as they will now have to adjust to his absence during a crucial phase of the league.

Tashreeq Matthews to miss two matches

Mamelodi Sundowns Tashreeq Matthews also faces a two-match suspension after picking up a red card for a dangerous studs-up challenge during their Nedbank Cup victory over Mpheni Home Defenders.

Matthews had opened the scoring in the 2-0 win but was sent off for receiving two yellow cards, with the second coming just after halftime for his reckless challenge. This suspension will leave City without one of their key attacking players for the upcoming fixtures.

Pirates and Chiefs Lose Players Due to Yellow Card Accumulation

Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando Pirates and Samkelo Zwane of Kaizer Chiefs have both been handed suspensions due to an accumulation of four yellow cards.

These suspensions will prevent them from playing in the upcoming matches, forcing both teams to make tactical changes as they face off in the crucial league games this week.

Upcoming Fixtures

With suspensions affecting top players and coaching staff, the following Betway Premiership matches are scheduled for the upcoming week:

Tuesday: Kaizer Chiefs vs. SuperSport United, TS Galaxy vs. Stellenbosch, Cape Town City vs. Chippa United, Polokwane vs. Magesi.

Wednesday: Golden Arrows vs. Orlando Pirates, Marumo Gallants vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United vs. AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates Kabelo Dlamini and Kaizer Samkelo Zwane will be a huge miss due to suspension. Image Credit/@Kick Off

The suspensions of key figures like Lebogang Manyama, Tashreeq Matthews, Kabelo Dlamini, and Samkelo Zwane are sure to impact the lineups and tactics of their respective teams.

As the PSL continues to deliver exciting football, the affected teams will need to adapt and find new strategies to overcome the challenges posed by these absences.

The upcoming fixtures are set to test the depth and resilience of the clubs involved as they fight for crucial points.

Here are some reactions from Facebook fans: Shade Ndlovu:

Dlamini offers little to nothing, he won't be missed by his team.

Gwanyana Mqamu:

I'm fine with suspension as long as we are injury-free. I'm happy for Chiefs.

Phumlani King:

As a Kaizer Chiefs fan, I welcome the suspension of Mamelodi Sundowns' Tashreeq Mathews. The rest, I don't care.

Thlogi:

Unnecessary suspension for Zwane, mxm. It was not a yellow card.

Thabo Ronny:

Sundowns players are picking up unnecessary cards these days.

