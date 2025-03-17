PSL club Cape Town City have once again rocked football fans by making their second major change to their coaching set-up

The club have parted ways with Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral after he was brought in to replace former coach Eric Tinkler in January 2025

Local football fans criticised City on social media, saying the club is negatively affecting their performances and said Ertugral was not the right man for the job

Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral’s stint at Cape Town City has been ended by mutual consent after the side failed to win their last five PSL matches.

Ertugral arrived at City in January 2025 as their new technical director but was roped into the interim coach role after they parted ways with Eric Tinkler.

Cape Town City have cut ties with Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

While Tinkler has since moved to Sekhukhune United, Ertugral has left the club which will be coached by a third new name this season.

Cape Town City parts ways with Muhsin Ertugral

City confirmed Ertugral's dismissal via Twitter (X):

According to their Twitter (X) account, City decided to cut ties with the Turkish coach after he failed to meet certain requirements despite his experience in Europe and the PSL.

The statement read:

“After technical discussions, the club and Muhsin Ertugral have agreed mutually to part ways. The decision comes as a collective in the best interest of the club as we look to end the 24/25 season as strong as possible. We thank Muhsin for his professional and earnest contribution.”

City confirmed their recent loss on Twitter (X):

Ertugral made a strong start at City

Upon his arrival at the club, Ertugral helped the club achieve back-to-back victories over Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs but since then they have failed to impress.

In their last five PSL matches, the club failed to win and only gained four points from two draws while they lost thrice.

The club are currently 13th on the log, only two points above SuperSport United in the relegation zone.

Cape Town City are only two points above the relegation zone after failing to win in their last five PSL matches. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

Fans criticise City and Ertugral

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying the club have made several mistakes this season, while they questioned Ertugral’s future as a coach.

Kamo Mang criticised City:

“The team has lost its Identity, to be honest. The team needs to bring back fluidity in their play & strong wing play, not just sit back & counter. There are too much experienced players on the pitch meaning they play with caution, the team needs a blend of talent & experience. Bring in some fearless youngsters to inject some fire back into the team. The recruitment of the team took them at least ten steps back.”

Derron Crouch backs the decision:

“Best decision this club could have ever made.”

Brennan Wesso does not like Ertugal:

“This one just causes havoc everywhere he goes, we have good qualified South African coaches. Why must we go for second-grade European coaches? They can't find work in Europe but we employ them.”

Rhulani Chabangu saw it coming:

“We told you so. At least he didn't resign on live TV.”

Mkwembu Mkwembu said Ertugral is finished:

“He just can’t deliver anymore.”

Cape Town City star continues to impress

As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town City youngster Emile Witbooi is continuing his rise through the local football ranks despite being rejected by Kaizer Chiefs.

Witbooi became City’syoungest ever player this season and has caught the attention of overseas clubs after landing a trial at English giants Chelsea FC.

