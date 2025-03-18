What disease does Sam Elliott have? Addressing fans’ concerns

Sam Elliott is an iconic American actor who has enjoyed a successful career in entertainment for over five decades. Sam Elliott’s health remains an ongoing topic of public discussion. What disease does Sam Elliott have?

The actor’s slight head tilt has fans wondering if he has a medical condition. Photo: Frazer Harrison and Paul Morigi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The award-winning actor made his movie debut in 1967 in the Western hit, The Way West .

in the Western hit, . Sam's career has spanned over decades, with his latest role being Shea Brennan on the Paramount + miniseries 1883 , the Yellowstone prequel.

the prequel. Rumours regarding Sam's health struggles have continued throughout the years, particularly due to the actor's slight neck tilt.

Sam Elliott's profile summary

Full name Samuel Pack Elliott Current residence Malibu, California, USA and Oregon, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Katharine Ross (1984) Ethnicity White Hair colour Grey Eye colour Dark brown Parents Henry Nelson Elliott and Glynn Mamie Sparks Children One (Cleo Cole Elliott) Profession Film, stage and voice actor, producer, screenwriter Native language English Net worth $20 million

What disease does Sam Elliott have?

Despite rumours of Sam Elliott’s health problems, the actor has not confirmed illnesses or diseases. His neck tilt is possibly a habitual movement, and his limp may be due to a former injury.

Why does Sam Elliott tilt his head?

Although the actor has not discussed the topic himself, many believe his iconic head tilt could be due to Spasmodic Trismus, a neurological condition that impacts body movement and causes involuntarily turns and twists of the head. However, it is likely a habitual movement rather than an ailment.

Sam’s full name is Samuel Pack Elliott. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why does Sam Elliott limp?

The actor walks with a limp, but we do not know why. Sam was spotted at the 29th Annual SAG Awards with a notable limp, where he won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series for his role in 1883.

Does Sam Elliott have cancer?

Many online rumours regarding what Sam Elliott’s disease could be is an alleged cancer diagnosis. Although he played the role of Lorne Lutch in Thank You for Smoking (2005), a former Marlboro Man advertiser who has lung cancer, Sam allegedly does not have cancer in real life.

Did Sam Elliott have a stroke?

Sam's age had fans wondering whether his slight neck tilt could be from a stroke. However, the actor has not had a stroke.

Does Sam Elliott have an upper lip?

The American actor is synonymous with his iconic moustache, which has become his trademark. Sam's moustache grows slightly over his top lip, but despite online rumours, the actor has his upper lip intact.

How old is Sam Elliott?

He was born on August 9, 1944. Sam was 80 years old at the time of writing on March 13, 2025. Sam Elliott stands at 188 cm, or 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Despite speculation, the actor does not have any diseases or illnesses. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Where is Sam Elliot from?

Sam hails from Sacramento, California, USA. He currently resides in Malibu, California, and also owns a ranch house in Oregon, where he lived for various years before returning to California.

Reflecting on life in Sacramento

The actor speaks fondly of his hometown which he moved away from during his freshman year in high school. Although Sam did not want to move, his father worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which required them to move to Oregon, USA.

Speaking with Sactown Magazine, Sam reminisced on life growing up in Sacramento, saying:

I had an idyllic childhood. The ’50s were a great time to grow up, particularly in Sacramento. I remember I had a bicycle and I divided my time between William Land Park and the Sacramento River and everything else in between. Life was pretty carefree and a lot simpler in those days.

How many times has Sam Elliott been married?

The love of Sam Elliott's life is Katharine Ross, who is his first and only wife. The duo met in 1969 on the set of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They began dating after meeting again on the set of The Legacy in 1978 and married in 1984.

Sam and Katharine have been married since 1984. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sam Elliott’s wife is also in the entertainment industry, with credits as an actress, screenwriter, film and stage actor, and children's book author. According to her IMDb page, Katharine's most notable credits are:

The Graduate (1967)

(1967) Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

(1969) The Stepford Wives (1975)

(1975) Donnie Darko (2001)

What are the most popular movies Sam Elliott has appeared in?

The iconic Western actor's roles are what he is renowned for, and according to IMDb, the following are some of his most prominent film and series credits:

The Way West (1967)

(1967) The Felony Squad (1968–1969)

(1968–1969) Lancer (1969–1970)

(1969–1970) The Challenge (1969)

(1969) Molly and Lawless John (1972)

(1972) The Blue Knight (1973)

(1973) Evel Knievel (1974)

(1974) I Will Fight No More Forever (1975)

(1975) Lifeguard (1976)

(1976) Once an Eagle (1976–1977)

(1976–1977) Murder in Texas (1981)

(1981) The Shadow Riders (1982)

(1982) Travis McGee (1983)

(1983) Mask (1985)

(1985) Houston: The Legend of Texas (1986)

(1986) Road House (1989)

(1989) Conagher (1991)

Gettysburg (1993)

(1993) You Know My Name (1999)

(1999) Thank You for Smoking (2005)

(2005) Ghost Rider (2007)

(2007) The Golden Compass (2007)

(2007) The Ranch (2016–2020)

The actor has enjoyed a successful career spanning decades. Photo: Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Controversial film options

The actor is no stranger to controversy and landed in hot water regarding his comments made regarding the Western film, The Power of the Dog (2021). Sam said the movie is a Western with 'allusions of homosexuality' during an interview with Marc Maron on his podcast in early 2022.

He went on to publicly apologise for his remarks in April 2022 during Deadline’s Contenders TV event Sunday to promote 1883, saying:

'I told the podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all. And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.'

Answering the frequently asked question 'What disease does Sam Elliott have?' posed by fans online, Sam does not have any diseases or illnesses. The actor has kept mum over his health but continues to dazzle fans over the decades with his undeniable acting skills, most recently seen in the hit show, 1883.

