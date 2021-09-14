Florah Mukumo graduated from UNISA with a Bachelor of Information Science from the College of Human Sciences degree

She worked hard and overcame many challenges to succeed and inspired many along the way

SHe urged people not to give up on their dreams and empower themselves through education just like she did

She had worked as a cleaner from a young age and her supervisor saw that she had a passion for learning and encouraged her to improve her computer literacy and to study furhter.

Florah Mukumo wanted more from life so she empowered herself through education. Photo credit: UNISA

Source: UGC

Thanks to her supervisor who cheered her on she registered for a qualification but she had to complete her Adult Basic Education and computer literacy courses before she started her degree according to UINSA.

Despite numerous challenges, Florah succeeded in graduating while working and raising her children.

Thanks to her determination and desire to empower herself she improved her situation. She had started working as a trainee library assistant on a cleaner's salary.

Soon she was promoted to chief library assistant, her qualification has made her even better at her job. She urged people from underprivileged backgrounds not to give up on their dreams.

